TA Associates Invests $130M In E-Commerce Tech Company Stackline

E-commerce technology provider Stackline announced a $130 million strategic investment from private equity firm TA Associates, bringing the company's total funding to $180 million, according to Crunchbase.

Based in Seattle and with offices in Minneapolis and London, Stackline combines market intelligence, advertising automation, workflow management and operational analytics into a single e-commerce platform for some of the world's largest brands.

The company was founded in 2014 and counts HP, General Mills, Sony, Google, Philips and Nestle among the brands that utilize its technology. It claims to support more than 2,000 global brands in 20 countries.

Stackline received a $50 million Series A investment led by GS Growth in November 2020. GS Growth is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"Stackline is transforming how brands and retailers – new and old – do business online, and we believe the company is well-positioned to disrupt the retail industry and make a lasting impact in how brands engage consumers," said Jason Mironov, a managing director at TA.

Stackline's market intelligence tools measure category trends and shopper activities. It also provides market and inventory insight, consumer and broader retail trends, and advertising automation and benchmarking.

Recent product releases include integrated advertising partnerships with Walmart Connect and Instacart in addition to scaling existing programs with Amazon. The company expanded into eight additional countries in 2020 and grew its employee base by 75%. It expects to employ more than 150 by the end of 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with TA as we prepare to introduce a series of exciting product innovations to help brands connect with shoppers, build awareness, inspire loyalty and drive continued competitive advantages in the retail industry," said Michael Lagoni, founder and CEO of Stackline. "TA brings tremendous value with its deep domain expertise and proven track record with some of the world's leading companies."

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business

Bringg's collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce

Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer

Image Sourced from Pixabay