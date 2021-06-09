Microsoft Experience Stores To Sell Products: Reuters
- Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) London, New York, and Sydney experience centers will start selling products from July 1, Reuters reports.
- It has been relying on the centers since it closed its retail outlets in 2020 due to the pandemic.
- Recently, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced its retail store debut in New York City this summer.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.92% at $254.88 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media