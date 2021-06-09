 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Initiates Undersea Cable To Bolster South American Internet Network
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 2:29pm   Comments
Share:
Google Initiates Undersea Cable To Bolster South American Internet Network
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was building an undersea cable Firmina to connect the U.S., Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina to bolster internet connection capacity between the regions, the company said in a blog post.
  • The cable will run from the United States East Coast to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.
  • The cable with 12 fiber pairs will swiftly and safely carry traffic between North and South America, offering fast, low-latency access to Google products like Search, Gmail and YouTube, and Google Cloud services.
  • The initiative follows the pandemic-induced growing internet and cloud services demand from higher remote activities.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.48% at $2,494.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Microsoft Experience Stores To Sell Products: Reuters
Pandemic Driven Online Shift Stimulates Amazon's Ad Rate Surge: Bloomberg
Google Relaxes Search Engine Dominance Practices On European Android
FDA Gives Thumbs Down to Add Parkinson's Disease Assessments In Verily's Smartwatch
Floyd Mayweather Could Make More From Logan Paul Fight Than Michael Jordan's Career NBA Salary
Why you Need to Watch out for this new EV Player in 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs InternetNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com