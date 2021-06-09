Google Initiates Undersea Cable To Bolster South American Internet Network
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was building an undersea cable Firmina to connect the U.S., Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina to bolster internet connection capacity between the regions, the company said in a blog post.
- The cable will run from the United States East Coast to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay.
- The cable with 12 fiber pairs will swiftly and safely carry traffic between North and South America, offering fast, low-latency access to Google products like Search, Gmail and YouTube, and Google Cloud services.
- The initiative follows the pandemic-induced growing internet and cloud services demand from higher remote activities.
