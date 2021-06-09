Wayside Technology Names Drew Clark As Finance Chief
- IT channel provider Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: WSTG) appointed Drew Clark as CFO effective June 7.
- Clark most recently served as the COO of Medisolv, Inc.
- Clark succeeds Michael Vesey, who stepped down after four years.
- Price action: WSTG shares traded lower by 0.04% at $27.63 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media