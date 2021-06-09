 Skip to main content

Wayside Technology Names Drew Clark As Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Wayside Technology Names Drew Clark As Finance Chief
  • IT channel provider Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: WSTGappointed Drew Clark as CFO effective June 7.
  • Clark most recently served as the COO of Medisolv, Inc.
  • Clark succeeds Michael Vesey, who stepped down after four years.
  • Price action: WSTG shares traded lower by 0.04% at $27.63 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

