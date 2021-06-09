 Skip to main content

CynergisTek Unit Redspin Nails DoD's Cybersecurity Certification
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • CynergisTek Inc’s (NYSE: CTEK) division, Redspin, has successfully cleared the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 3 certification as a Candidate CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).
  • The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is aiming to reduce the estimated $600 billion in annual cybercrime losses through third-party cybersecurity assessment of contractors with access to federal contract information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI).
  • President Joe Biden has prioritized cybersecurity funding following Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks.
  • Price action: CTEK shares traded higher by 30.6% at $2.43 on the last check Wednesday.

