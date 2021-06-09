Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 251 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) made the largest move up, trading up 327.15% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,499.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,499.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

(NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $469.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $469.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%. Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $195.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

(NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $195.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $200.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $200.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%. PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.99. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

(NYSE:PTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.99. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.17.

(NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.17. TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

(NYSE:TRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $294.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $294.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.24.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.24. Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

(NYSE:CNQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.54.

(NYSE:MPC) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.54. Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.14. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.14. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $228.49. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $228.49. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.

(NYSE:SYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.98. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.98. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $357.97.

(NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $357.97. ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE:OKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.99.

(NASDAQ:LOGI) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.99. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:CVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.3%. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares set a new yearly high of $33.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

(NYSE:VICI) shares set a new yearly high of $33.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.95.

(NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.95. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.28. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FANG) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.28. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new yearly high of $66.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new yearly high of $66.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.61. Shares traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:ELS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.61. Shares traded up 0.21%. Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.00.

(NYSE:IRM) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.00. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NYSE:NLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.88. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

(NYSE:CPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.88. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%. Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.68. Shares traded up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:DBX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.68. Shares traded up 0.75%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares broke to $48.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:GLPI) shares broke to $48.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.59. Shares traded up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ:BRKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.59. Shares traded up 1.14%. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.61 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LAMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.61 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares broke to $37.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.

(NYSE:MGP) shares broke to $37.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) shares hit $36.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:STOR) shares hit $36.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:JNPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%. CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.13%.

(NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.13%. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.

(NYSE:VRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.

(NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%. National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE:NNN) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%. Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares broke to $6.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE:BSMX) shares broke to $6.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.02%.

(NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to $58.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.

(NYSE:REXR) shares broke to $58.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%. Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.99%.

(NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.99%. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.31. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE:EXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.31. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares set a new yearly high of $38.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

(NYSE:CC) shares set a new yearly high of $38.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

(NYSE:DCP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

(NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.19. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.19. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.35%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.35%. Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.30.

(NYSE:CUZ) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.30. Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.47.

(NYSE:SRC) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.47. World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.64. Shares traded up 15.27%.

(NYSE:WWE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.64. Shares traded up 15.27%. Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.09 on Wednesday, moving up 0.96%.

(NYSE:SWCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.09 on Wednesday, moving up 0.96%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.86%.

(NASDAQ:INOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.86%. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%.

(NYSE:HIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:NFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares broke to $143.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE:WTS) shares broke to $143.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%. Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares broke to $73.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:ADC) shares broke to $73.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%. Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NYSE:TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.70 with a daily change of down 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:RCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.70 with a daily change of down 1.08%. Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97 for a change of up 0.06%.

(NYSE:SUM) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97 for a change of up 0.06%. Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to $24.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to $24.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 1.12%.

(NYSE:RRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 1.12%. Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.21%. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares set a new yearly high of $60.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGIO) shares set a new yearly high of $60.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.05. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:SUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.05. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a yearly high of $79.78. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a yearly high of $79.78. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $44.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.85%.

(NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $44.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.85%. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.84. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

(NYSE:ESRT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.84. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:ASO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.69. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.69. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.16.

(NYSE:OMI) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.16. Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:OGCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.94%.

(NYSE:OGCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.94%. Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

(NYSE:CIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.31 for a change of up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.31 for a change of up 0.28%. United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%.

(NYSE:USM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:ITCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%. FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.62.

(NASDAQ:FCFS) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.62. Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NYSE:OFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

(NYSE:AZUL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session. Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.47 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

(NYSE:EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.47 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.64.

(NYSE:SITC) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.64. Brady (NYSE:BRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.

(NYSE:BRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares broke to $19.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:VNOM) shares broke to $19.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%. Mednax (NYSE:MD) shares hit $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.57%.

(NYSE:MD) shares hit $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.57%. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.41.

(NYSE:FSK) shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.41. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.15%.

(NYSE:ABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.15%. Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares hit $73.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.

(NYSE:BIG) shares hit $73.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.31.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.31. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.62 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IPAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.62 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to $43.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%.

(NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to $43.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.81.

(NYSE:CPE) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.81. Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) shares hit $27.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.

(NYSE:WRE) shares hit $27.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.77.

(NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.77. COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit $16.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:RQI) shares hit $16.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares were up 9.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.43.

(NYSE:CVA) shares were up 9.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.43. Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

(NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.

(NYSE:GOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 4.34% for the day. MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

(NYSE:MFA) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares hit $99.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.

(NYSE:NPO) shares hit $99.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares broke to $20.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.

(NYSE:PMT) shares broke to $20.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.99.

(NASDAQ:PTEN) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.99. Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.

(NYSE:RVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares hit $10.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares hit $10.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.98. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:KRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.98. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $18.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $18.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.86. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NYMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.86. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares hit a yearly high of $40.41. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

(NYSE:MDP) shares hit a yearly high of $40.41. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares set a new yearly high of $73.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NGMS) shares set a new yearly high of $73.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $40.00. The stock traded down 1.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $40.00. The stock traded down 1.13% on the session. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares broke to $26.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:ILPT) shares broke to $26.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit $40.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

(NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit $40.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares were down 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.84.

(NASDAQ:RDNT) shares were down 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.84. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.15 with a daily change of up 0.53%.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.15 with a daily change of up 0.53%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $34.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $34.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.48 for a change of up 1.31%.

(NYSE:ETG) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.48 for a change of up 1.31%. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.40.

(NASDAQ:AVO) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.40. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $35.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $35.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.69%. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.61. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MSEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.61. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares hit $25.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:FPF) shares hit $25.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%. MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to $92.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to $92.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%. Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.10. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(AMEX:EVV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.10. Shares traded up 0.38%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new yearly high of $16.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

(NYSE:ETV) shares set a new yearly high of $16.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:GTY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.27. Shares traded up 0.05%.

(NYSE:HYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.27. Shares traded up 0.05%. Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.39%.

(NYSE:ALEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.39%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%. National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.13%. Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.03. Shares traded up 0.76%.

(NYSE:RWT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.03. Shares traded up 0.76%. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.49.

(NASDAQ:TVTY) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.49. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.24. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.24. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.08 with a daily change of up 0.14%.

(NYSE:NRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.08 with a daily change of up 0.14%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to $29.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to $29.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%.

(AMEX:NOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.77 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PAHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.77 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.33%.

(NASDAQ:ANDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.33%. Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62.

(NYSE:BFS) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit $10.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:AOD) shares hit $10.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%. Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares broke to $28.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%.

(NYSE:CAL) shares broke to $28.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.06. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.06. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.

(NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.

(NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%. Viad (NYSE:VVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:VVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.39 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.

(NYSE:VRTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.39 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:GMRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.00. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:GLP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.00. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.

(NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 5.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 5.95% on the session. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares broke to $67.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:LPI) shares broke to $67.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) shares hit a yearly high of $14.21. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:EMD) shares hit a yearly high of $14.21. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.82. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.82. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.17. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

(NYSE:NMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.17. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.59 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:BOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.59 with a daily change of up 0.21%. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.70. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:UBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.70. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Wednesday, moving up 18.47%.

(NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Wednesday, moving up 18.47%. Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.30. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE:NKX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.30. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.33 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:IIM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.33 for a change of 0.0% (flat). PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.94.

(NYSE:PCN) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.94. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:LAND) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VSTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.55%.

(NYSE:HCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.55%. Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.41%.

(NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.41%. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.30 for a change of up 0.16%.

(NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.30 for a change of up 0.16%. Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares set a new yearly high of $39.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE:CSV) shares set a new yearly high of $39.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.79 on Wednesday, moving up 14.58%.

(NYSE:GSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.79 on Wednesday, moving up 14.58%. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.75. Shares traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE:ACRE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.75. Shares traded up 0.42%. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.

(NYSE:VCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%. Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares hit a yearly high of $6.86. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

(NYSE:CMO) shares hit a yearly high of $6.86. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32 for a change of up 0.94%.

(AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32 for a change of up 0.94%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

(NYSE:GHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.90. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

(NYSE:AWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.90. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.44. Shares traded up 0.24%.

(NYSE:OLP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.44. Shares traded up 0.24%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.70 with a daily change of up 0.28%.

(NYSE:HPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.70 with a daily change of up 0.28%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to $35.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.

(NYSE:STK) shares broke to $35.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

(NYSE:MYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%.

(NYSE:RMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%. City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.69 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

(NYSE:CIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.69 with a daily change of up 1.2%. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares broke to $16.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.

(NYSE:ISD) shares broke to $16.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.89 with a daily change of up 1.62%.

(NYSE:MCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.89 with a daily change of up 1.62%. DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.

(NASDAQ:DZSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares hit a yearly high of $15.10. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RGP) shares hit a yearly high of $15.10. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PRTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.22. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

(NYSE:OOMA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.22. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.

(NYSE:TLYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.23 with a daily change of down 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:HAYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.23 with a daily change of down 1.0%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares hit $14.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%.

(NYSE:MHN) shares hit $14.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%. Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.40 with a daily change of down 0.16%.

(NYSE:FC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.40 with a daily change of down 0.16%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares broke to $16.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:ETB) shares broke to $16.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%. Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.30 on Wednesday, moving down 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:CNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.30 on Wednesday, moving down 1.27%. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit $20.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%.

(NYSE:RVI) shares hit $20.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.70.

(NASDAQ:ORMP) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.70. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares set a new yearly high of $16.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:MYJ) shares set a new yearly high of $16.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.77 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

(NYSE:TYG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.77 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.47 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE:KMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.47 with a daily change of up 0.67%. Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.89 for a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:BGH) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.89 for a change of up 0.3%. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares set a new yearly high of $11.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:JRS) shares set a new yearly high of $11.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session. BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session. Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

(NYSE:AJX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%. Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.21 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

(AMEX:NML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.21 with a daily change of up 0.19%. First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.84 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

(AMEX:FEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.84 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.47. The stock was up 8.31% for the day.

(NYSE:PEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.47. The stock was up 8.31% for the day. Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of up 0.48%. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE:JCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:FUND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02.

(NYSE:EOD) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02. NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.14. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

(AMEX:NRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.14. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:FDEU) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%. Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:EDN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares broke to $5.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:NSL) shares broke to $5.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat). BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

(NYSE:BWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.79. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:JDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.79. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.78.

(NASDAQ:EML) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.78. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.17 for a change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:FT) shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.17 for a change of up 0.62%. Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.19%.

(NYSE:HIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.19%. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%. Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

(NYSE:JTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.29. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SRAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.29. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.67 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.

(NYSE:IHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.67 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%. John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.20.

(NYSE:HEQ) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.20. Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.18. Shares traded up 2.01%.

(AMEX:WLMS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.18. Shares traded up 2.01%. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.

(NYSE:AGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.59 with a daily change of up 0.08%.

(AMEX:IAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.59 with a daily change of up 0.08%. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares were down 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.90 for a change of down 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:ESEA) shares were down 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.90 for a change of down 1.06%. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.12. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FAT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.12. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session. Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares were down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64.

(NYSE:JSD) shares were down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64. Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64.

(NASDAQ:CGO) shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64. SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.09. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.09. The stock was down 0.15% for the day. Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.83. Shares traded up 1.13%.

(NYSE:SWZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.83. Shares traded up 1.13%. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.49. Shares traded up 327.15%.

(NASDAQ:AEMD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.49. Shares traded up 327.15%. Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:SMM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares set a new yearly high of $72.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LIVE) shares set a new yearly high of $72.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares were up 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.41 for a change of up 4.35%.

(NYSE:PNF) shares were up 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.41 for a change of up 4.35%. Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

(NYSE:VLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE:FMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%. Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares hit $2.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.6%.

(NASDAQ:ASRT) shares hit $2.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.6%. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.86. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:FEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.86. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.75. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:IRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.75. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%. Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 8.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DSWL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 8.98% on the session. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.82.

(NYSE:SRV) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.82. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.88. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:CEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.88. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SELF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session. Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.28%.

(NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.28%. Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.70. The stock traded up 47.62% on the session.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.