 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Wednesday's morning trading, 251 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) made the largest move up, trading up 327.15% to reach its 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,499.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $469.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $195.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) shares set a new 52-week high of $200.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.99. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.17.
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to $294.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were down 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.24.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.54.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.14. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $228.49. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.98. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $357.97.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.99.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares set a new yearly high of $33.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.95.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock hit a yearly high price of $91.28. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new yearly high of $66.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.61. Shares traded up 0.21%.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.00.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $132.88. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.67%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.68. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares broke to $48.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.59. Shares traded up 1.14%.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.61 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares broke to $37.58 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.
  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) shares hit $36.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.13%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.76 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares broke to $6.28 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to $58.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.99%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.31. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Chemours (NYSE:CC) shares set a new yearly high of $38.87 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares set a new yearly high of $29.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.19. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.35%.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.30.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.47.
  • World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.64. Shares traded up 15.27%.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.09 on Wednesday, moving up 0.96%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.86%.
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.77%.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares broke to $143.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) shares broke to $73.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.70 with a daily change of down 1.08%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares broke to $24.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
  • Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.21%.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares set a new yearly high of $60.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.05. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares hit a yearly high of $79.78. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares broke to $44.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.85%.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.84. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.69. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares were down 2.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.16.
  • Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:OGCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.94%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.31 for a change of up 0.28%.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.04 on Wednesday, moving up 0.99%.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.62.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.43. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.47 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.64.
  • Brady (NYSE:BRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares broke to $19.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.23%.
  • Mednax (NYSE:MD) shares hit $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.57%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were down 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.41.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.15%.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares hit $73.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.31.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.62 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to $43.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.28%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.81.
  • Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) shares hit $27.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.77.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit $16.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares were up 9.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.43.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.43. The stock was up 4.34% for the day.
  • MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares hit $99.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares broke to $20.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares were up 0.47% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.99.
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.53 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares hit $10.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.98. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares broke to $18.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.86. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares hit a yearly high of $40.41. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares set a new yearly high of $73.41 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
  • Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares hit a yearly high of $40.00. The stock traded down 1.13% on the session.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares broke to $26.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit $40.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares were down 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.84.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.15 with a daily change of up 0.53%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $34.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.48 for a change of up 1.31%.
  • Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.40.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit $35.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.69%.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.61. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares hit $25.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to $92.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.10. Shares traded up 0.38%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETV) shares set a new yearly high of $16.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares set a new yearly high of $33.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.27. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.27 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.39%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Wednesday, moving down 0.13%.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.03. Shares traded up 0.76%.
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.49.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.24. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.08 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to $29.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.77 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.33%.
  • Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) shares were up 1.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.62.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit $10.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) shares broke to $28.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.06. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
  • Viad (NYSE:VVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.39 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.00. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.00. The stock traded up 5.95% on the session.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares broke to $67.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) shares hit a yearly high of $14.21. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.82. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.17. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.59 with a daily change of up 0.21%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.70. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.72 on Wednesday, moving up 18.47%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares hit a yearly high of $16.30. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.33 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.94.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.36 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.55%.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares hit $17.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.41%.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.30 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares set a new yearly high of $39.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.79 on Wednesday, moving up 14.58%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.75. Shares traded up 0.42%.
  • Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.85 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.
  • Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares hit a yearly high of $6.86. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.90. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.44. Shares traded up 0.24%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.70 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares broke to $35.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.64%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.69 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares broke to $16.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.89 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
  • DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) shares hit a yearly high of $15.10. The stock traded down 0.47% on the session.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.22. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $38.23 with a daily change of down 1.0%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares hit $14.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.40 with a daily change of down 0.16%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares broke to $16.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.30 on Wednesday, moving down 1.27%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares hit $20.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.31%.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.70.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares set a new yearly high of $16.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.77 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.47 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.89 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares set a new yearly high of $11.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.92% on the session.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.21 with a daily change of up 0.19%.
  • First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.84 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.47. The stock was up 8.31% for the day.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.50 on Wednesday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares were up 2.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.02.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX:NRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.14. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y (NYSE:EDN) shares hit a yearly high of $5.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares broke to $5.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.
  • Nuveen Diversified (NYSE:JDD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.79. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.78.
  • Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.17 for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.29. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
  • Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.67 on Wednesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares were up 0.58% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.20.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.18. Shares traded up 2.01%.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.59 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares were down 1.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.90 for a change of down 1.06%.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares hit a yearly high of $12.12. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
  • Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) shares were down 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64.
  • Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64.
  • SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.09. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.83. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.49. Shares traded up 327.15%.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares set a new yearly high of $72.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) shares were up 4.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.41 for a change of up 4.35%.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.
  • Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares hit $2.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.6%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.86. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.75. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
  • Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.51 this morning. The stock was up 8.98% on the session.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares were up 2.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.82.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.88. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
  • Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) shares hit $5.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.28%.
  • Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.70. The stock traded up 47.62% on the session.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

Related Articles (PTEN + PTGX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Authorized In Japan, Neovasc's Adverse Ruling In Germany, Metacrine Rallies On Insider Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com