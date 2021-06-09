 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T Wins $725M 12-Year Contract For Data Network Modernization Of US Veteran Affairs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
AT&T Wins $725M 12-Year Contract For Data Network Modernization Of US Veteran Affairs
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has bagged a $725 million over-12 years Task Order by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract for federal agencies to deliver a modernized data communications platform for innovative VA technology capabilities.
  • VA provides care at 1,255 health care facilities, including 170 medical centers and 1,074 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics) and serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.
  • Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.29% at $29.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Nike's New LeBron 19 Shoes To Debut In 'Space Jam 2'
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Over 2.3M US Households Signed for Broadband Subsidy: Reuters
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Warner Bros. Drops First 8 Minutes Of Movie Musical 'In The Heights' On YouTube
AT&T Business, Cisco Collaborate for Enhanced Cloud Communications
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com