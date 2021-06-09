AT&T Wins $725M 12-Year Contract For Data Network Modernization Of US Veteran Affairs
- AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) has bagged a $725 million over-12 years Task Order by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) under the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract for federal agencies to deliver a modernized data communications platform for innovative VA technology capabilities.
- VA provides care at 1,255 health care facilities, including 170 medical centers and 1,074 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics) and serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.
- Price action: T shares traded higher by 0.29% at $29.06 on the last check Wednesday.
