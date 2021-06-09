 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ormat Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Share:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) posted Q1 earnings of $49.89 million, an increase from Q4 of 6.21%. Sales dropped to $166.35 million, a 7.26% decrease between quarters. Ormat Technologies earned $53.20 million, and sales totaled $179.38 million in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Ormat Technologies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Ormat Technologies posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Ormat Technologies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Ormat Technologies reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.42/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.37/share.

 

Related Articles (ORA)

What's Up With Ormat Technologies Stock Today?
5 Stocks To Consider For Earth Day
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com