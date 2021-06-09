28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) rose 72.4% to $3.81 in pre-market trading following Zacks article 'AEMD: First Ever In Vivo Removal Of COVID Virus From Bloodstream Of An Infected Patient.'
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 47.5% to $14.60 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) rose 42.2% to $16.54 in pre-market trading after jumping around 50% on Tuesday.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) rose 27% to $28.12 in pre-market trading after jumping over 85% on Tuesday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 21.2% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. Solid Biosciences recently reported inducement grant to new Chief Regulatory Officer.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) rose 20.1% to $9.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive outcome of end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for LYR-210 for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 19.6% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after surging more than 38% on Tuesday.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 17.5% to $6.71 in pre-market trading after adding around 5% on Tuesday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 15.8% to $18.05 in pre-market trading. Workhorse Group shares jumped 12% on Tuesday amid strength in EV stocks following Tesla's China delivery numbers as well as continued interest in EV names from retail investors on Reddit.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 13.8% to $7.14 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Tuesday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 12.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. SPI Energy’s subsidiary Solar4America recently launched a new cloud-based online monitoring and maintenance system, Apollo, for solar systems, energy storage, and smart energy management.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) rose 12% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares rose 11.7% to $0.6653 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Tuesday. Farmmi. Last week, reported notice from the Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with minimum bid price requirement for shares below $1.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) shares rose 11.4% to $12.60 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Tuesday. Root recently announced plans to enter into Wisconsin market.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc.. (NYSE: RMED) shares rose 9% to $8.01 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Tuesday.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 8.9% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after falling over 23% on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 8.8% to $14.24 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) rose 7.6% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, priced its 4.8 million unit follow-on offering at $7.50 per unit.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) shares rose 6.6% to $11.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 20% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) fell 14.2% to $7.68 in pre-market trading after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 6,400,000 shares at $7.00 per share.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) shares fell 11.7% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock jumped over 47% on Tuesday after pricing its IPO at $11.50/ADS.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 7.7% to $21.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported a bought deal offering for 1 million shares at $22.62 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 7.5% to $50.88 in pre-market trading.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares fell 6.4% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Tuesday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 6.1% to $15.56 in pre-market trading. Carver Bancorp shares jumped over 15% on Tuesday amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) fell 5.7% to $71.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q1 loss.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares fell 5.2% to $5.27 in pre-market trading. NextDecade shares climbed 60% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) fell 4.1% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. Precipio shares surged 18% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the launch of its HemeScreen Anemia Panel.
