 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SPI Energy's Stock Shoots Higher After Phoenix Motorcars Initiates Production of 3rd-Gen Drivetrain Products
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 6:14am   Comments
Share:
SPI Energy's Stock Shoots Higher After Phoenix Motorcars Initiates Production of 3rd-Gen Drivetrain Products
  • SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) group company, Phoenix Motorcars, had commenced production of its first third-generation drivetrain products. The first three units were completed out of the Ontario facility recently, ready for delivery.
  • Phoenix launched its first electric drivetrain in 2009 and sold its first commercial electric vehicle (EV) in 2014. The shuttles and trucks were built on the Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) E-450 platform.
  • The third-generation service includes shuttle buses, service trucks, utility trucks, flatbed trucks, cargo trucks, and delivery options. The new liquid-cooled modular battery pack is available in 63, 94, 125, and 156kWh configurations.
  • Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 56.3% at $9.744 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Solar4America Rolls Out Cloud Monitoring Platform for Solar Systems
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Electric Vehicle EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com