SPI Energy's Stock Shoots Higher After Phoenix Motorcars Initiates Production of 3rd-Gen Drivetrain Products
- SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI) group company, Phoenix Motorcars, had commenced production of its first third-generation drivetrain products. The first three units were completed out of the Ontario facility recently, ready for delivery.
- Phoenix launched its first electric drivetrain in 2009 and sold its first commercial electric vehicle (EV) in 2014. The shuttles and trucks were built on the Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) E-450 platform.
- The third-generation service includes shuttle buses, service trucks, utility trucks, flatbed trucks, cargo trucks, and delivery options. The new liquid-cooled modular battery pack is available in 63, 94, 125, and 156kWh configurations.
- Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 56.3% at $9.744 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
