75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 5:01am
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares surged 85.8% to close at $22.15 on Tuesday amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares climbed 59.8% to settle at $5.56 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised its price target from $3 to $9.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) gained 51.4% to close at $12.14.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) rose 49.9% to settle at $11.63 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc.</b> (NYSE: ZME) shares jumped 47.7% to close at $16.99 after pricing its IPO at $11.50/ADS.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares rose 38.5% to close at $3.99.
  • InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) gained 35.7% to settle at $11.55.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) jumped 30.2% to settle at $4.10 following disclosures of a series of insider buying. CEO Peter Hecht, Terrance McGuire, a director of the board, and Slate Path Capital, all bought shares of the company.
  • CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) gained 28.7% to close at $7.09.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 27.5% to close at $11.05.
  • The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) surged 25.9% to settle at $28.87 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) gained 25.6% to close at $5.50. Orbstat recently named Charles Fernandez as CEO, Chairman.
  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) surged 21.9% to close at $3.23.
  • iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) gained 21.9% to settle at $8.35. Roth Capital and DA Davidson recently initiated coverage on iPower with a Buy rating.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) surged 21.8% to close at $5.18.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 21.8% to settle at $3.41.
  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) jumped 20.9% to settle at $12.25 after it was announced the company will join the Russell 2000.
  • LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) gained 20.6% to close at $15.85.
  • Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) jumped 20.3% to close at $10.71.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares gained 20.1% to close at $6.27.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) climbed 19.4% to close at $3.45.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped 18.7% to settle at $11.16. PDS Biotechnology announced interim data from the Phase 2 trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) evaluating PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents - bintrafusp alfa and NHS-IL12 for HPV16 positive cancers.
  • Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) gained 18.6% to settle at $18.90.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 18.5% to settle at $4.17 after the company highlighted the launch of its HemeScreen Anemia Panel.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares jumped 18.4% to close at $8.30. MoSys recentlu inked an agreement to sell 1.8 million shares $7.15 per share to raise $13 million in gross proceeds in an institutional offering.
  • Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) surged 18.1% to settle at $111.82.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) jumped 18% to close at $40.41 amid renewed momentum after the stock surged last week following the successful completion of unmanned trial flights of the company's EHang 216 autonomous aerial vehicle.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) surged 17.9% to settle at $2.37.
  • Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) shares rose 17.6% to close at $14.10. Tuscan Holdings filed revised preliminary proxy statement.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares jumped 17.1% to settle at $35.61. The stock has been seen as a high-short interest play by retail investors on social media forums.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) surged 17% to close at $45.44. Navistar International reported a big jump in its Q2 fiscal-year earnings due in part to gains on its investment in autonomous trucking software startup TuSimple Holdings.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 16.6% to close at $4.99.
  • The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares rose 16.5% to close at $22.05 following strong quarterly results.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) gained 16.2% to settle at $12.34 on above-average volume.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) surged 16.2% to close at $11.84.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 15.8% to close at $16.56 after jumping 22% on Monday.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) climbed 15.6% to settle at $0.7862 after dropping over 4% on Monday. The company released Q1 results last month.
  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) gained 15.4% to close at $11.31.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) climbed 14.9% to close at $15.28 after it was announced the company will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 14.5% to settle at $9.55.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 14.1% to settle at $66.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 14% to close at $29.33 after the company reported Q1 results and announced a $150 million buyback plan.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares climbed 14% to close at $1.63 after gaining around 4% on Monday.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) jumped 11.8% to close at $15.58 amid continued interest in EV names from retail investors on Reddit.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) climbed 11.3% to close at $14.97. Evercore ISI Group and Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) rose 11% to close at $9.19.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) gained 10.1% to close at $5.33. Lannett recently said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol inhalation powder.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) climbed 9.6% to close at $6.30 following strong Q1 results.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 9.2% to close at $16.98.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 8.4% to settle at $36.83 amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 7.5% to close at $2.88.
  • Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 7.5% to settle at $50.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 7.1% to close at $300.00 amid continued volatility and interest in the stock from retail investors.

 

Losers

  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares tumbled 27.8% to settle at $9.00 on Tuesday. Opera, after the closing bell, said Ms. Xiaoling Qian has joined Opera's Board of Directors.
  • Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE: CCM) shares fell 22.3% to close at $2.69.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares dipped 19.6% to close at $7.35 on Tuesday. Ra Medical Systems shares jumped 87% on Monday after retail traders pushed the stock higher.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares fell 19.3% to settle at $10.70. HOOKIPA Pharma reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of HB-200 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus 16-positive cancers.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 17.2% to close at $12.58.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) dropped 16.3% to settle at $11.22 after the company's amended annual filing mentioned going concerns that current cash levels are not enough to begin commercial production.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) dipped 16.2% to close at $18.76. Aclaris Therapeutics announced preliminary topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating ATI-1777 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dropped 14.1% to settle at $11.18. The company last month reported Q1 results.
  • Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares declined 13.8% to close at $4.24. Performant Financial is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 28.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) fell 13.8% to close at $7.75.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 12.7% to settle at $7.22.
  • CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) declined 12.6% to settle at $109.29. CureVac recently said its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate had passed its first interim analysis, but it was not yet ready to share efficacy data.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 11.6% to close at $72.45.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares fell 10.5% to close at $7.18. AC Immune gained around 28% on Monday following a report the FDA approved Biogen's Alzheimer's drug candidate. AC Immune is trialing an Alzheimer's vaccine.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) fell 10.2% to close at $4.50. Summit Wireless Technologies is set to join Russell Microcap Index.
  • Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) tumbled 9.1% to close at $0.9820 after the company reported a $6.5 million registered direct offering of 5.977 million shares priced at-the-market.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) slipped 9% to close at $2.54.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) shares declined 8.2% to close at $217.40 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) shares fell 6.2% to settle at $34.08 after the company announced the launch of a proposed follow-on offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
  • DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) fell 5.7% to close at $32.17. DLocal recently raised around $92.6 million from the sale of 4.4 million shares in its IPO.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) slipped 4.3% to close at $35.25 after the company announced a secondary offering of 28 million shares of common stock on behalf of Mondelēz International.
  • Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) fell 4% to close at $30.02 after the company announced a secondary offering of 24.5 million shares.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

