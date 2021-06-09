DoorDash Marks Asian Debut With Japan
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) announced its official launch in Japan, beginning with Sendai.
- This marks the online food ordering and food delivery platform's Asian debut and third country outside the U.S., including Australia and Canada.
- DoorDash is offering the marketplace app and access to its online ordering system, Storefront product, under the arrangement.
- Storefront will be commission-free through 2021 end. The only cost to the merchants was payment processing fees.
- Price action: DASH shares closed lower by 4.03% at $136.76 on Tuesday.
