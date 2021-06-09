Ondas Raises $44.8M Via Secondary Offering at 22.7% Discount
- Proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology developer, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS), has priced 6.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $44.8 million gross proceeds in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price signifies a 22.7% discount to the June 7 closing price of $9.05.
- The offering proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure up to 0.96 million additional shares.
- ONDS shares have gained 45.5% in the last six months but are down 9.69% in the last quarter.
- Price action: ONDS shares are trading lower by 14.6% at $7.64 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
