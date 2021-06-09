Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.8% in April.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
