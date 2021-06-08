 Skip to main content

Nike's New LeBron 19 Shoes To Debut In 'Space Jam 2'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 6:46pm   Comments
One of the most popular NBA players ever is set to star in a highly anticipated sequel movie over 20 years in the making.

What Happened: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will star in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The film will mark the debut for James in a starring role, while also marking the debut of the new LeBron 19 shoes from Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

The LeBron 19 feature a double-chambered Air Max unit in the heel and a newly shaped Zoom Air forefront unit, according to Nike. Footwear designer Jason Petrie said the new shoe was inspired by the “futuristic magic behind the movie.”

“We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look,” Petrie said.

New footwear will include shoes themed after Looney Tunes characters. LeBron 18 Low shoes in adult and kids sizes will include several faceoffs from Looney Tunes including Bugs vs. Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester and Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote. New Bugs Bunny LeBron 18 shoes will also be released.

New Dri-Fit uniforms featuring the Good Squad and Tune Squad are part of the movie merchandise launch as well. Space Jam t-shirts, varsity jackets, hoodies and shorts will also be released, some under the Converse brand from Nike.

The collection from Nike and Converse releases in July on nike.com, SNKRS and at select retailers.

Why It’s Important: Nike will be prominently featured in the movie, which could be a positive for the company.

“When a kid sees the characters wearing Nike gear, their imagination makes the connection that Nike gives you the tools to uncover the best version of yourself,” producer Maverick Carter said.

The launch of a new signature shoe from Nike during the NBA offseason could turn into a high promotional event with the release of the movie.

Nike also recently announced a new signature shoe with Zion Williamson while also confirming it had not renewed the shoe rights with Kobe Bryant's family. 

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be released on July 16 subsequently in theaters and on HBO Max, the streaming service from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

Price Action: Shares of Nike traded down slightly to $133.42 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

