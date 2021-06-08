Burger King Trolls Chick-fil-A: Donations From Chicken Sandwiches Sales 'Even On Sundays' To LGBTQ Group

A fast-food restaurant chain owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is trending on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a new marketing campaign aimed at one of its rivals.

What Happened: Now during Pride Month, Burger King will be donating a portion of sales from its Ch’King sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the U.S. The donation will be 40 cents per sandwich with a maximum donation of $250,000.

“Your chicken sandwich craving can do good!” Burger King tweeted.

The part that caught the eye of people on Twitter was the call for donations during Pride Month “even on Sundays,” which is seen as a trolling of rival Chick-fil-A and its policy of being closed on Sundays.

Related Link: Popeyes Offering Free Tendies For GameStop Shareholders And Everyone Else

Why It’s Important: Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular restaurant brands in the U.S. but has been the subject of complaints about donations to organizations that oppose same-sex marriage.

During Pride Month, Burger King is using a key marketing campaign to take on a rival and highlight one of its weaknesses, helps promote a new product and raises money for a charitable organization. This could turn into a win-win-win for the fast-food brand.

Popeyes, which is also owned by Restaurant Brands International, saw a 286% surge in foot traffic during the height of its chicken sandwich re-launch.

Burger King had a system sales growth of 1.8% year-over-year in the first quarter. Same-store sales grew 0.7% for Burger King locations in the first quarter.

A Burger King spokesperson said the company was excited to support a great cause in June, according to TODAY. The same media outlet reached out to Chick-fil-A and did not receive a comment back.

QSR Price Action: Restaurant Brands International shares are trading up 0.19% to $68.80 on Tuesday at publication.

(Photo: Burger King)