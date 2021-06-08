 Skip to main content

Loki Charms? Disney Cross-Promotes New Series With Lucky Charms Cereal
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Loki Charms? Disney Cross-Promotes New Series With Lucky Charms Cereal

The happy-go-lucky leprechaun in a long-running series of breakfast cereal commercials has temporarily fallen under the influence of Marvel Studio’s God of Mischief.

What Happened: Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) is taking its usual leave-no-stone-unturned approach to marketing by promoting its new Disney+ series “Loki” in a new advertisement for the Lucky Charms cereal brand from General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS).

In the commercial, Lucky the Leprechaun chases the fancifully colored cereal pieces through a golden gate, which quickly shuts behind him. Lucky then emerges in a puff of smoke, wearing a gold horned helmet and a long cape reminiscent of Loki’s fashion preferences.

Lucky’s comically Irish brogue is replaced by an eerie voice reminiscent of Tom Hiddleston’s speech pattern, and the catchphrase “They’re magically delicious!” is replaced with “They’re mischievously delicious.”

Lucky disappears back into the smoke puff while the brightly-hued box of Lucky Charms is replaced with a mostly black-and-green box of Loki Charms that includes Hiddleston’s photo along its side.

Related Link: GameStop Squeeze Inspires New Children's Book 'Stonks On The Moon!'

What Happens Next: “Loki” premieres on Disney+ on June 9, and General Mills will make Loki Charms available the same day beginning at 11 a.m. ET on the MischievouslyDelicious.com website. Consumers who can crack an encryption password challenge will be able to make their purchases beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

However, Loki Charms will be available on a limited edition, with only 3,500 products being made at a cost of $8 per box.

(Screenshot via the Lucky Charms YouTube page.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: breakfast Disney+ Loki Loki Charms Lucky Charms marketing Streaming service

