Amazon-Backed Startup To Build 'Smart Motors' For Commercial Fleets

Turntide Technologies announced Tuesday the launch of Turntide Transport — a division focused on developing electric "smart motors" for commercial vehicles.

As part of the launch of Turntide Transport, the company has acquired two U.K. businesses — Hyperdrive Innovation and BorgWarner Gateshead.

Turntide Transport will initially focus on electromechanical systems to decarbonize markets such as commercial and industrial vehicles in the rail, marine and aerospace industries.

Ryan Morris, CEO of Sunnyvale, California-based Turntide Technologies, said the company's new division is aiming to help drive down the carbon footprint of freight transportation.

"Because Turntide has been successful in driving down energy use and waste in the built environment, it is critical that we translate this success into transportation to help combat the growing threat of climate change," Morris said in a statement. "We are excited to incorporate the experience and innovation that these two businesses have to offer as we launch into the transport market."

Turntide Transport has already launched with global customers in production, including car manufacturer Aston Martin, Hitachi Rail, industrial equipment manufacturer JCB and automaker Volkswagen's MAN division.

Hyperdrive Innovation is a lithium-ion battery manufacturer based in Sunderland, England. BorgWarner Gateshead is an electric vehicle technology firm based in Gateshead, England. Turntide Transport will establish operations in Gateshead as part of the acquisition. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The deal includes the facilities of the Gateshead Technical Centre, where Turntide will produce battery packs, power electronics, motors and connected intelligence, according to a release.

Turntide Technologies was founded in 2013 and has developed sustainability technology to drive down energy consumption and operating costs in buildings, agriculture tech and electric passenger transport.

Turntide Technologies' investors include Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Bill Gates and actor Robert Downey Jr. Among its customers are BMW, real estate firm JLL, fast food chain Five Guys Enterprises, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and Amazon.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Melton Truck Lines announces pay increase for drivers

Modernization of Cross Border Trade event returns to Laredo

Mexican trucking industry slowly adapting to ‘intelligent tires'

Image Sourced from Pixabay