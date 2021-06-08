Alabama's Nick Saban Signs Contract Extension: Here Are Crimson Tide Betting Odds For 2021

This week, Nick Saban agreed to a three-year contract extension to remain the head football coach at the University of Alabama. The new deal extends his contract to eight years and will keep him as the head coach through the 2028-2029 season.

According to the university, his base salary of $8.4 million will increase through each year of the contract. He made $9.1 million last season with a buyout of over $36 million.

Sage Saban: Saban, 69, is the third-oldest head coach in the FBS, behind North Carolina’s Mack Brown and Ohio’s Frank Solich. He will be 77 when the contract expires, although some legendary coaches have stayed into their 80s: Joe Paterno coached at Penn State until he was 84 while Bobby Bowden retired from Florida State at 80.

Saban’s accomplishments at Alabama are unmatched. His 261 wins as a head coach rank sixth all-time among major schools, according to College Football Reference. Saban is the winningest coach in Alabama history, surpassing legend Bear Bryant several years ago.

He has won six national championships, the most of any FBS head coach. He won three BCS titles in 2009, 2011, and 2012 and three College Football Playoff championships in 2015, 2017, and 2020.

His six CFP appearances and five CFP championship game appearances make Saban the most successful coach of the era. The Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship, defeating Ohio State 52-24.

Alabama has a 170-23 record during Saban’s tenure. He has coached 41 consensus All-Americans and is third all-time with 17 bowl wins. He has coached three Heisman Trophy winners: Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith. In total, 44 Saban-coached players have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, including six in 2021.

Alabama’s Betting Odds: The Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the national championship at +225, according to DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and the heavy favorites to win the SEC at -167. Alabama finished 13-0 last season, beating Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl and Ohio State in the title game.

After losing a plethora of talent to the NFL, including quarterback Mac Jones and Heisman winner Smith, Alabama will have to reload. Five-star Bryce Young will take over duties at the quarterback position and looks to be the next big thing in Tuscaloosa. Saban has recruited top two classes in the nation in each of the past three seasons, giving Alabama top-end talent as well as extreme depth.

Clemson (+300), Ohio State (+400), Oklahoma (+650), and Georgia (+700) have the next-best odds to win the championship. The Tigers and Buckeyes have been consistent CFP contenders out of the ACC and Big Ten while Oklahoma has taken a stronghold over the Big 12 in recent years. Unlike college basketball, college football has become very predictable in the CFP era and Alabama has been a staple in the playoff.

The biggest competition in the SEC appears to be Georgia, but the Crimson Tide have won six straight against the Bulldogs, including the 2018 National Championship game. With Saban at the helm for the foreseeable future, Alabama football will remain a powerhouse and title favorite in college football.

Photo credit: Ron Cogswell, Flickr