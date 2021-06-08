 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Tuesday morning saw 244 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE:DSE).
  • A H Belo (NYSE:AHC) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 292.35% to reach its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are the following:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2,483.55. Shares traded up 0.36%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $338.30 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.77%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) stock set a new 52-week high of $692.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares hit $84.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) shares hit $82.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $144.97 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares were up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.96 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $98.93. Shares traded down 0.53%.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $149.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $234.82.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.12 on Tuesday, moving up 0.67%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.98. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.64. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $166.48. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares were up 0.67% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $293.84 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares broke to $50.86 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.20 on Tuesday, moving down 0.12%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 0.96% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $226.51 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Welltower (NYSE:WELL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares broke to $604.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.27%.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares broke to $23.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.52%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $80.37 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • Coca-Cola Europacific (NYSE:CCEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.26%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $189.73.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $492.78. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares hit a yearly high of $355.00. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.93 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares were up 1.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.49.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $136.46. Shares traded up 1.98%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares were up 0.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.85 for a change of up 0.91%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.95 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) shares broke to $313.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.95 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) shares hit $174.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.72 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $167.94 with a daily change of up 1.04%.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.58%.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) shares hit $32.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.53%.
  • Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) shares hit a yearly high of $22.96. The stock traded down 0.62% on the session.
  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.70 on Tuesday, moving down 0.29%.
  • UDR (NYSE:UDR) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.12 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $74.94 with a daily change of up 1.12%.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.34 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.69.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $38.98 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.70. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.29. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares broke to $48.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.
  • Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $174.61. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.60. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $122.10.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.04 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.46. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.79. The stock traded down 0.45% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $58.27 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.11.
  • YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares set a new yearly high of $94.21 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares were up 0.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.01.
  • Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) shares hit $26.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares set a new yearly high of $76.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.99. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.04. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $167.53. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares broke to $37.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) shares broke to $39.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.95 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares set a new yearly high of $27.38 this morning. The stock was up 11.33% on the session.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) stock set a new 52-week high of $194.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.15%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.43. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares were up 1.36% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.15 for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.40 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.08.
  • Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) shares hit a yearly high of $48.09. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.46 with a daily change of up 1.18%.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares set a new yearly high of $54.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $33.36. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares were down 0.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.87.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.75 on Tuesday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.55. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.79 on Tuesday, moving up 1.32%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.81 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.21%.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) shares set a new yearly high of $459.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares broke to $17.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.38%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.51.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.74. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock hit a yearly high price of $79.67. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares hit a yearly high of $40.48. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares were up 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.19 for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.86. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $94.86. Shares traded up 0.81%.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.82. Shares traded up 0.29%.
  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.06 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) shares were up 2.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.62.
  • Brady (NYSE:BRC) shares were up 2.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.18 for a change of up 2.14%.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.66. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.99.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.19%.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares hit $19.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) shares set a new yearly high of $11.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.25.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $78.50. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.93. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.71 with a daily change of down 1.95%.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares were down 1.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.31.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.66 on Tuesday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares hit a yearly high of $15.75. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.36. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to $40.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.06%.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.55. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.46%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.18. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares were down 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.14 for a change of down 0.45%.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares hit $22.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.45%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.73. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.34 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares broke to $5.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.0%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares hit $18.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares broke to $8.16 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.03%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.79. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares hit a yearly high of $39.51. The stock traded up 6.08% on the session.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.48 with a daily change of up 2.31%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.69. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares hit a yearly high of $35.02. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.29.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) shares set a new yearly high of $13.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares set a new yearly high of $26.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares broke to $33.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.40. Shares traded down 0.75%.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.31. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.00. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares were up 1.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.38 for a change of up 1.48%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares were down 2.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.00 for a change of down 2.53%.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.19. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.80. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares set a new yearly high of $22.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.17 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares were up 2.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.89 for a change of up 2.16%.
  • Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) shares hit $8.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.17. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares hit $43.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.75 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares set a new yearly high of $9.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.
  • Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.23%.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.97 with a daily change of down 0.54%.
  • Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) shares were up 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.12.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were down 0.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.69 for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares set a new yearly high of $23.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) shares were up 1.23% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26.
  • Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.99.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares were down 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.13.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.76 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.93 for a change of down 0.3%.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.10.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.00 with a daily change of down 0.08%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) shares were up 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.54 for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.82 on Tuesday, moving up 8.65%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.40 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares hit $11.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.23.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.27 with a daily change of down 1.89%.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.81 on Tuesday, moving up 3.51%.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.12 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.67. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares broke to $4.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
  • Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.89 on Tuesday, moving up 50.87%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) shares broke to $15.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.17.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.90 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.10 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.02 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.58.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.54 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.
  • NexPoint Strategic (NYSE:NHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.85 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.54%.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares broke to $10.26 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.
  • Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.98.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were up 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 for a change of up 0.27%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 for a change of down 0.5%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) shares hit a yearly high of $16.25. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares hit a yearly high of $11.89. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.17 on Tuesday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.46% on the session.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.42 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.39 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.00. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.19 on Tuesday, moving down 0.21%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.28 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.34 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares broke to $5.17 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.63. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares set a new yearly high of $5.92 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares were down 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.02.
  • Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) shares were up 0.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33.
  • Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares broke to $15.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.35 for a change of up 0.16%.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares set a new yearly high of $26.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.76%.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.14. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares set a new yearly high of $11.63 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares were up 7.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.90.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares hit $5.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares hit $9.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.65%.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.04 for a change of up 0.25%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.88.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares were up 1.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.94 for a change of up 1.31%.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.33. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.65 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE:TTP) shares set a new yearly high of $25.05 this morning. The stock was up 2.96% on the session.
  • A H Belo (NYSE:AHC) shares broke to $6.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 292.35%.
  • WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.75 with a daily change of up 1.82%.
  • Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE:DSE) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.72 Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

