Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:HZON) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX).

(NASDAQ:SGTX). Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 3.01% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.7%.

(NYSE:HZON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.71 and moving down 0.7%. FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

(NYSE:FF) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.11. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.