The Daily Dash: 6-Figure Driver Jobs

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the latest companies with salary increases for drivers, a layoff at a processing and distribution center in Texas and more.

The High Five

1. USA Truck announced that dedicated drivers would earn an annual salary of $104,000 in certain markets. Meanwhile, MCO Transport increased driver pay by as much as 10% across all its units in May, with the company's best operators making nearly $100,000 under the new program.Todd Maiden's story

2. Daimler Trucks North America is adding three safety features that could build on preliminary federal statistics that showed truck-related crash deaths fell last year while passenger car fatalities increased. The new features add more automation to trucking in speed control and braking. Alan Adler's story

3. Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts Inc. is permanently closing its processing and distribution facility in El Paso, Texas, according to a notice sent to state officials last week. The Alpharetta, Georgia-based peanut and tree nut processing company will lay off 86 employees. Noi Mahoney's story

4. Navistar International Corp. told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was hit by a cyberattack in late May. The Lisle, Illinois-based truck and bus manufacturer said it is "minimizing potential impact" by working with third-party cybersecurity experts and federal law enforcement. Alan Adler's report

5. CSX is shuffling its leadership roster, the company announced Monday. Kevin Boone is now executive vice president of sales and marketing, after having served most recently as chief financial officer at CSX. Joanna Marsh's story

