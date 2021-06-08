What's Up With Palantir Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company renewed its contract with the UCenters for Disease Control and Prevention.

What Happened: Palantir announced it was awarded a one-year, $7.4-million contract renewal with the CDC to continue to provide an outbreak response and disease surveillance solution for the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response program.

“Using data to help prevent disease outbreaks and respond to public health emergencies are the kind of problems we built Palantir to help solve. We’ve been proud to work with the public health experts at the CDC for over a decade and look forward to our continued partnership," said Akash Jain, USG president of Palantir.

Palantir's partnership with the CDC dates back to 2010.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 1.59% at $24.85.

Photo by Cory Doctorow from Flickr.