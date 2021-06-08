 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With Palantir Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 08, 2021 8:25am   Comments
Share:
What's Up With Palantir Today?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Tuesday morning after the company renewed its contract with the UCenters for Disease Control and Prevention. 

What Happened: Palantir announced it was awarded a one-year, $7.4-million contract renewal with the CDC to continue to provide an outbreak response and disease surveillance solution for the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response program.

“Using data to help prevent disease outbreaks and respond to public health emergencies are the kind of problems we built Palantir to help solve. We’ve been proud to work with the public health experts at the CDC for over a decade and look forward to our continued partnership," said Akash Jain, USG president of Palantir.

Palantir's partnership with the CDC dates back to 2010. 

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Palantir Technologies

PLTR Price Action: Palantir has traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 1.59% at $24.85.

Photo by Cory Doctorow from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Palantir Technologies
AMC, BlackBerry, Other Stonks Surge In Monday's Pre-Market Session
SPACs Attack Recap: PSTH Among 4 SPAC Deals, One New Rumor And Headline News
Activists Launch Campaign Against Palantir's NHS Collaboration: CNBC
Palantir Backs Multiple SPACs Endeavors in Digital Health, Aviation, Robotic Sectors: CNBC
Unprofitable Palantir, DoorDash CEO Packages Biggest in 2020; Far Exceed S&P 500 CEO Average: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Akash Jain why it's movingNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com