60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares surged 87.3% to close at $9.14 on Monday on abnormally-high session volume.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) gained 60.3% to settle at $5.93 after the company announced a going-private transaction by its found and majority shareholder, Germain Lamonde.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 42.6% to close at $3.48 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $6 price target.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) gained 38.3% to settle at $395.85 after the company was granted accelerated FDA approval for its ADUHELM Alzheimer's candidate.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) jumped 35.6% to settle at $17.71.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) jumped 32.4% to settle at $11.92.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 30.4% to settle at $3.00.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) jumped 30.1% to settle at $6.01. Atossa Therapeutics is scheduled to release final data from Phase 2 study of Endoxifen administered to breast cancer patients prior to surgery at webinar on June 9.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 30% to close at $37.23 following FDA approval for Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate. Prothena has an Alzheimer's candidate, PRX012, in its pipeline.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) climbed 29.3% to close at $73.87. Vulcan announced plans to acquire U.S. Concrete for $74 per share in cash.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 28.6% to close at $20.85 following circulation of word fund manager Louis Navellier calls the stock a buy.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares gained 28.3% to settle at $5.17. Liminal BioSciences reported the FDA approval for its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) rose 27.7% to close at $8.02 following a report the FDA approved Biogen's Alzheimer's drug candidate. AC Immune is trialing an Alzheimer's vaccine.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) climbed 22.3% to close at $8.40 after gaining 9% on Friday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) surged 22.2% to settle at $14.30 amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which the stock saw a surge last year.
- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) gained 21.2% to close at $78.15 on a report Blackstone agreed to buy the company for $6.7 billion, or $78 per share.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) surged 20.2% to close at $4.05.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) jumped 19.7% to close at $7.91.
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) surged 19.6% to close at $8.04.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) jumped 19.5% to close at $15.97.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) shares rose 19% to settle at $4.44.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 19% to settle at $1.03. Evofem Biosciences, last month, priced its 50 million shares common stock offering at $1 per share.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) jumped 18.1% to close at $24.20 on above-average volume.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) surged 18.1% to settle at $10.30 following reports India could raise spending on COVID-19 shots by 25%.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) rose 18% to close at $3.14 on 3x average volume possibly on insider buying action from Friday.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) jumped 18% to settle at $13.30 amid continued strength in EV names, which have gained interest from retail investors on social media forums.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) shares rose 17.5% to close at $16.30.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) gained 17.3% to settle at $6.50.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) rose 17.3% to close at $31.99.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) jumped 17.3% to settle at $14.61 after the company amended its management agreement with Hyatt.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) jumped 16.6% to close at $8.91.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASXC) gained 16.1% to close at $3.47.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 15.8% to close at $5.72 amid interest in the name from retail traders on Reddit.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 14.7% to close at $3.90 after surging 24% on Friday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 14.6% to close at $0.80 after dropping 15% on Friday.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) jumped 14.4% to settle at $48.06.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) gained 13.7% to close at $15.77 amid continued retail investor interest in the name on social media forums.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) rose 11.9% to settle at $7.44.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) jumped 11.3% to close at $10.36.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) gained 10.7% to close at $34.80 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) gained 10.3% to close at $8.92.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 6.4% to close at $1.16 after dropping over 15% on Friday.
Losers
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares fell 26.5% to settle at $9.40 on Monday as traders circulated a tweet saying 'PD1 R/R historical median survival is very low 3-4 months (end stage survival). ORR in PD1R/R goes from 63% to 41.7% but now that its from N=12,...'
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares dipped 23.1% to close at $7.01 on Monday after the company announced a $13 million registered direct offering priced at $7.15.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) tumbled 21.4% to close at $13.25. HOOKIPA Pharma highlighted Phase 1 data for HB-200 as a treatment for advanced HPV16+ cancers.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) fell 14.5% to close at $3.19. The company, last month, reported weak quarterly results.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 14.4% to close at $2.9550 after jumping 21% on Friday.
- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 14.3% to close at $2.51 after surging over 36% on Friday. The company, last month, reported quarterly results.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) dropped 13.8% to close at $8.56.
- Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) fell 13.2% to close at $10.96.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) fell 12.8% to settle at $5.17. Purple Biotech recently announced new data from the first dose level cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating NT219 in various solid tumors.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dipped 12.6% to close at $23.62.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) dropped 12.1% to settle at $15.40.
- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS) fell 11.6% to close at $27.09.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 11.5% to close at $2.92. The company announced it successfully achieved a high purity of the rare earth element Neodymium using its chromatography process.
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) dropped 10.5% to settle at $9.70.
- Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) dipped 9% to settle at $35.20. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $33 to $38.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 8.3% to settle at $10.06.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) slipped 8.2% to close at $16.10.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 6.4% to close at $28.07 after dropping 10% on Friday.
