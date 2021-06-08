Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for May is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the optimism index for small businesses rising to 100.7 in May from 99.8 in April.
- International trade report for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A deficit of $69.0 billion is projected for total goods and services trade in April, versus a $74.4 billion gap in the prior month.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect job openings increasing to 8.045 in April, compared to a record 8.123 million in the previous month.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
