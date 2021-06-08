Tesla Veteran Jerome Guillen Departs 3 Months Into Leading Heavy Trucking Business

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) key executive Jerome Guillen has left the company less than three months into being named the head of the electric vehicle maker’s trucking business, a regulatory filing on Monday showed.

What Happened: Guillen has overseen many high-profile roles during his 10 years at Tesla including various vehicle programs, supply chain, and service infrastructure. He led the Model S sedan’s development and initial production phase through 2013 and also the ramp-up of Model 3 production in 2018.

He took charge as the president of Tesla’s heavy trucking business, effective March 11.

Guillen, 48, was counted as one of four top executives running Tesla alongside CEO Elon Musk.

See Also: What Musk's 'Technoking' Title, Tesla's New Truck Exec Mean For Automaker's Tech, Bitcoin, Semi Plans

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Semi truck program has faced multiple challenges and delays — it has already missed the initial production target year of 2019. Guillen was readying the development of a battery-powered Semi truck. Musk had in January told analysts Semi truck’s mass production will not get underway until Tesla can make its own battery cells.

Tesla is trying to develop the larger 4680 battery cells in-house and plans to use them in the Cybertrucks as well as the Semis.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.01% higher at $605.13 on Monday and were down 0.85% after hours.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.