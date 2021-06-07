8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- REV Group (NYSE: REVG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 guidance.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 24.5 million shares.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 28 million shares of common stock on behalf of Mondelēz International.
- UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed follow-on public offering of 6.5 million American Depositary Shares.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of $1 billion of convertible senior notes.
