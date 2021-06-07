Apple's Introduces FaceTime Calls with Multiple Users, Adds Android, Windows Compatibility: Reuters
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced updates to its FaceTime video chat app, including the ability to schedule calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android, and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows devices, intensifying competition with the pandemic flourished Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Reuters reports.
- The announcement was made during its highly anticipated annual developer conference starting today.
- Apple’s additional features included background blurring and audio improvements to capture the in-person conversation nuances.
- Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.69% at $125.03, while ZM shares are up 1.63% at $341.64 on the last check Monday.
