Apple's Introduces FaceTime Calls with Multiple Users, Adds Android, Windows Compatibility: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 2:02pm   Comments

  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced updates to its FaceTime video chat app, including the ability to schedule calls with multiple attendees and making the software compatible with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android, and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows devices, intensifying competition with the pandemic flourished Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Reuters reports.
  • The announcement was made during its highly anticipated annual developer conference starting today.
  • Apple’s additional features included background blurring and audio improvements to capture the in-person conversation nuances.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.69% at $125.03, while ZM shares are up 1.63% at $341.64 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

