35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) shares jumped 64.8% to $8.04 on abnormally-high session volume.
  • EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) surged 60.3% to $5.93 after the company announced a going-private transaction by its found and majority shareholder, Germain Lamonde.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares climbed 39.3% to $5.62. Liminal BioSciences reported the FDA approval for its Biologics License Application for Ryplazim.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) gained 29.5% to $74.00. Vulcan announced plans to acquire U.S. Concrete for $74 per share in cash.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 24.1% to $16.21.
  • NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 24.1% to $3.03 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $6 price target.
  • Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) surged 24% to $5.76. Atossa Therapeutics is scheduled to release final data from Phase 2 study of Endoxifen administered to breast cancer patients prior to surgery at webinar on June 9.
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) jumped 21.5% to $19.70 following circulation of word fund manager Louis Navellier calls the stock a buy.
  • QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) surged 21% to $78.00 on a report Blackstone agreed to buy the company for $6.7 billion, or $78 per share.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 19.7% to $24.55 on above-average volume.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 19.2% to $1.0314. Evofem Biosciences, last month, priced its 50 million shares common stock offering at $1 per share.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 17.7% to $8.09 after gaining 9% on Friday.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) gained 16.4% to $10.48.
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASXC) jumped 16.3% to $3.4781.
  • American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) gained 16% to $3.83 after the company announced it successfully achieved a high purity of the rare earth element Neodymium using its chromatography process.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) jumped 14.8% to $3.87.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 14.4% to $0.7986 after dropping 15% on Friday.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) gained 14.3% to $7.60.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 14.1% to $3.88 after surging 24% on Friday.
  • View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) jumped 13.6% to $9.19.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 12.1% to $47.08.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) gained 11.7% to $35.11 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 8.3% to $1.18 after dropping over 15% on Friday.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 7.7% to $10.03.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares tumbled 20.1% to $7.28 after the company announced a $13 million registered direct offering priced at $7.15.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) fell 14% to $2.52 after surging over 36% on Friday. The company, last month, reported quarterly results.
  • Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) dropped 12.3% to $33.94. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $33 to $38.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 11% to $26.72 after dropping 10% on Friday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dipped 10.4% to $9.83.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) dipped 10.2% to $15.75.
  • Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) fell 9.6% to $3.37. The company, last month, reported weak quarterly results.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) dropped 9.6% to $8.98.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 7.8% to $3.1804 after jumping 21% on Friday.
  • Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) shares fell 7.8% to $2.4899. Windtree Therapeutics shares jumped 36% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and an $8 price target.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) fell 7.1% to $5.51. Purple Biotech recently announced new data from the first dose level cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating NT219 in various solid tumors.

