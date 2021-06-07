 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber's UK Ride Business Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Uber's UK Ride Business Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels: FT
  • Uber Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: UBER) ride-hailing gross bookings for the week beginning May 17 recovered over 80% compared to the 2019 levels across Europe in mid-May even before a wider recovery in business travel and tourism, the Financial Times reported.
  • The business travel and tourism recovery will further drive the airport trips that account for a significant chunk of Uber’s business.
  • Uber reported a 38% year-on-year drop in global mobility revenues for the first three months of 2021.
  • Wider geographic coverage beyond big cities like London and new forms of transport, including traditional taxis, drove the sharp recovery in the U.K. and parts of Europe in May.
  • Multiple lockdown hospitality restrictions eased in the U.K. during the week, adding to the gross bookings.
  • Spain and Germany’s gross bookings also recovered to the 2019 levels during the week despite lockdowns.
  • France, gross bookings were 70% of pre-pandemic levels for the May 24 week following lockdown ease.
  • London lagged the other U.K. parts as the office workers and tourists preferred staying back.
  • Interestingly, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds’ robust demand have started to beat Uber’s driver supply.
  • Uber estimates up to 20,000 additional drivers to tap the U.K. growth.
  • Uber was forced to increase incentives to bring back drivers.
  • Uber is now available in over 340 cities across Europe. It engaged 17000 drivers across Europe in 2021 beginning.
  • Uber’s collaboration with the traditional taxi industry helped it gain entry into cities like Spain, Austria, and Turkey.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.55% at $50.96 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

How Rideshare Drivers Can Hit Financial Home Runs In A Time Of Need
SPACs Attack Recap: PSTH Among 4 SPAC Deals, One New Rumor And Headline News
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Las Vegas, AMC, Brinker, PNC Financial, Zoom Video And More
Do Gig Workers Want To Be Employees? It Depends Who You Ask
Amazon Could Be Prepping For Broader Same-Day Shipping: What This Means For The Retail Giant
Amazon Says Goodbye To Arbitration As It Backfires With 75K Claims
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com