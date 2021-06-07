IPO Preview: Marqeta, TaskUs, Monday.com Lead Busy Week With 8 Planned Public Listings

After a shortened holiday week that saw only one large public listing, the week of June 7 heats up with numerous listings across several different sectors. These include several companies that work with some of the leading technology companies and a couple of Chinese companies going public in the U.S.

Here is a look at the top offerings of the week.

Zhangmen Education Inc (NYSE: ZME): One of the leading online education companies in China set to debut with a planned listing is Zhangmen Education Inc.

The company is the largest one-on-one after-school tutoring provider in China (31.9% market share) and one of the largest K-12 after-school small class tutoring companies in China.

The company had more than 545,000 paid students for one-on-one services and over 293,000 small class paid students in 2020.

The company introduced the small class tutoring program in the third quarter of 2020 and has seen demand grow.

Total revenue for the company was $613.3 million in 2020. First-quarter revenue of $205.4 million was up 19.9% year-over-year.

The company plans to sell 3.6 million ADS at a price point of $11 to $13.

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ): Modern card issuing company Marqeta plans to sell 45.5 million shares at a price point of $20 to $24.

The company empowers its customers to create customized payment cards for their customers and end users.

The company’s customers include Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH), Instacart, Klarna and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). Marqeta’s platform is powered by APIs that enable frictionless payment card experiences.

Marqeta was the first company to offer a platform for modern card issuing, giving it a key first-mover advantage.

Revenue in 2020 was $290.3 million for Marqeta, up 100% year-over-year.

The company has services in 36 countries and more than 320 million cards issued.

Marqeta processed $60.1 billion in total payment volume in 2020, up 177% year-over-year and processed $24.0 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 167% year-over-year.

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA): Omnichannel cloud platform Zeta Global Holdings helps companies by providing customer intelligence and marketing automation software.

The company works with leading consumer brands to help acquire, grow and retain customers.

Zeta Global provides more than three billion visits to real-world locations each month and helps over 10 billion transactions annually.

The company’s Zeta marketing platform is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core.

John Sculley, the former CEO of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and president of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), is the co-founder of Zeta Global Holdings.

The company had a revenue of $368.1 million in 2020. First-quarter 2021 revenue of $101.5 million, was up 24.9% year-over-year.

Zeta Global plans to sell 22.7 million shares at a price point of $10 to $12.

Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY): Software company Monday.com has a mission to pioneer a new category of software that can change the way people work and businesses operate.

The company’s WorkOS offers no-code building blocks and software organizations can easily build applications on.

Customers for Monday.com include National Hockey League, Zippo, BBC Studios, Oscar Health, Nautica, Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Hulu, Hubspot Inc (NYSE: HUBS), Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and Mars Wrigley.

Monday.com has 335 customers representing $50,000 in annual revenue and more than 127,000 total customers across 200 industries and in 190 countries.

The company had an annual revenue run rate of $236 million in the first quarter, listing a total addressable market of $56.1 billion in 2020 growing to $87.6 billion by 2024.

Monday.com plans on selling 3.7 million shares at a price point of $125 to $140.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ: DIBS): Online marketplace 1stdibs.com offers items for design lovers in categories such as antiques, home décor, jewelry, watches, art and fashion.

The company had a gross merchandise volume of $387 million in the last 12 months.

1stdibs.com has more than 4,200 sellers and 3.5 million total users. The median and average purchase prices by customers on the platform are $1,200 and $2,500, respectively.

Revenue of $81.9 million for 2020 was up 16% year-over-year and first-quarter revenue of $25.5 million was up 43% year-over-year.

The company plans on selling 5.75 million shares at a price point of $18 to $21.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST): With a goal to help people lead healthier lives with affordable and personalized mental healthcare, LifeStance Health Group Inc covers mental health treatment options for depressions, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and PTSD.

The company works with more than 3,300 licensed clinicians in 27 states with plans to expand services to the market made up of more than 650,000 licensed clinicians.

The company had revenue of $377.2 million in fiscal 2020 and $143.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

LifeStance plans on selling 40 million shares at a price point of $15 to $17.

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK): Digital outsourced company TaskUs works with high-growth technology companies such as Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Oscar Health.

The company plans to build the world’s largest technology-enabled service provider. Plans for growth include growing current client relations, expanding solutions such as content security, adding new clients, expanding geographically and strategic M&A.

The company had more than 100 clients with 72 clients represented annual revenue of $500,000 or more. Revenue for TaskUs was $478 million in 2020.

TaskUs plans to sell 13.2 million shares at a price point of $22 to $24.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ): The largest online recruitment platform in China is going public with the listing of Kanzhun Limited. The company offers services such as recommendation-based job listing and direct chat between bosses and job seekers.

The company had revenue of $120.4 million in the first quarter, up 179% year-over-year. Revenue in 2020 was $298.6 million for the company.

Kanzhun plans to offer 48 million ADS at a price point of $17 to $19.

(Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash)