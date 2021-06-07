 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 296 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE).
  • EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 57.84% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,458.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $712.50. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares were up 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $144.81.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were down 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.27.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares broke to $166.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $393.26 on Monday morning, moving down 0.2%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $232.66. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $64.30 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.92 on Monday, moving up 0.29%.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 5.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $221.25 for a change of up 5.62%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.91 Monday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares were up 0.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.40.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.36 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.28 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) shares were up 1.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.03 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.41 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $245.11.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.80. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.85 with a daily change of up 2.24%.
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $53.14. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.99 on Monday morning, moving up 0.29%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $139.58 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.82 Monday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 1.46% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.78.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares hit $8.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $195.32. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) shares set a new yearly high of $182.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.45 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.98. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.28 on Monday morning, moving up 1.47%.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were down 0.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.03 for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.55. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.30 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.69 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $124.47. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares broke to $65.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.99. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares were up 0.13% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $222.97.
  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares were up 0.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.80.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were down 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $195.52.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were up 0.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.18 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares set a new yearly high of $6.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $602.50.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares hit $23.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.28 on Monday, moving down 0.43%.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) shares broke to $85.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.89. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit $170.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.69.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares set a new yearly high of $89.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.21 on Monday morning, moving up 1.6%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $113.28 with a daily change of up 1.82%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.23%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.99 on Monday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $37.20 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares hit $155.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a yearly high of $124.37. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares set a new yearly high of $147.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.01% on the session.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.80 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.
  • NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $81.62 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.93. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares set a new yearly high of $72.28 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.05 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.97. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares hit a yearly high of $9.29. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) shares were up 0.55% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.68 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.69 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.83. Shares traded up 1.76%.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.42 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.82 on Monday morning, moving up 1.28%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares hit $47.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.84%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $43.72. Shares traded down 2.44%.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.42.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.70. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares set a new yearly high of $36.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit $7.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.63. The stock traded down 0.73% on the session.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares hit $64.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.4%.
  • APA (NASDAQ:APA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.30. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares were up 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.67.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.10 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.73. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 0.55% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.50.
  • Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) shares set a new yearly high of $14.18 this morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit $75.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.0%.
  • Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares broke to $40.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.94 for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $66.31 with a daily change of up 0.78%.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) shares set a new yearly high of $28.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.99% on the session.
  • Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.25. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) shares hit $38.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares hit $44.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.60 on Monday, moving up 1.5%.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) shares were up 21.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.65 for a change of up 21.21%.
  • Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.18.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.72 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares hit $20.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares were up 0.17% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.25 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.97. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.82%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.98. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares hit a yearly high of $35.90. The stock traded up 2.62% on the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) shares hit $9.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares hit $32.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $89.60 with a daily change of up 0.37%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.60 with a daily change of up 0.06%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.05. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) shares were up 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.75 for a change of up 0.83%.
  • Cabot (NYSE:CBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.15. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.57. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.77. Shares traded up 0.48%.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares set a new yearly high of $79.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.47.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 8.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.96 for a change of up 8.15%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares were up 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.56.
  • Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares hit $14.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.59. Shares traded up 0.99%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.33 on Monday, moving down 1.24%.
  • Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:OGCP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.20. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.34 on Monday, moving up 1.27%.
  • United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.50 on Monday morning, moving up 1.18%.
  • FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.51 on Monday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $46.40. Shares traded up 6.15%.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.55 Monday. The stock was up 6.49% for the day.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.61 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Cactus (NYSE:WHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $41.42 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $53.90. Shares traded up 1.57%.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.51 on Monday morning, moving up 1.15%.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.93 with a daily change of up 2.33%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.24. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares set a new yearly high of $51.40 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
  • California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares hit $34.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.54%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.53 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares were up 3.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.23 for a change of up 3.63%.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.19 on Monday, moving up 0.58%.
  • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.82. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) shares hit a yearly high of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.99 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.78. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.23.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.71 with a daily change of up 5.97%.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) shares were up 0.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.17.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares were up 1.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.53.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares hit $16.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $37.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.14 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.67.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $51.23. Shares traded up 1.93%.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.52.
  • Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.05 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Monday morning, moving up 0.68%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.60.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.55 with a daily change of down 0.35%.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares hit $6.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.84%.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares broke to $4.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.56%.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.80. Shares traded up 13.36%.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.58 Monday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.13 with a daily change of up 2.89%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares set a new yearly high of $12.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.49% on the session.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares hit a yearly high of $32.90. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.55 on Monday, moving up 0.44%.
  • Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.28. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.55 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares were up 0.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.75.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.62. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.07 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • Boston Private Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares were up 0.26% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.76.
  • Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) shares broke to $9.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.85 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) shares set a new yearly high of $21.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to $28.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.3%.
  • Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.40 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.63. Shares traded up 3.66%.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.57 on Monday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.95 on Monday, moving up 1.42%.
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.55 on Monday morning, moving up 0.67%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were down 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.26 for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares were up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.92.
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.92 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.67. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.
  • Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.22. The stock traded up 5.95% on the session.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to $35.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.48%.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) shares broke to $14.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.5%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.57. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares set a new yearly high of $7.40 this morning. The stock was up 4.71% on the session.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares hit a yearly high of $12.00. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) shares were up 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.40.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.97 Monday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.48. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.81%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PCN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Monday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares hit a yearly high of $25.72. The stock traded up 2.38% on the session.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) shares hit $6.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.59%.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.25. The stock was up 1.5% for the day.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares hit a yearly high of $5.64. The stock traded up 18.94% on the session.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares were up 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.31.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares were up 1.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.30 for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.04.
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.78 Monday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares were down 0.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.29.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.64 on Monday, moving up 0.83%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.81 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.97. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.81. Shares traded up 0.89%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares broke to $17.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares broke to $15.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) shares were up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.57 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares broke to $15.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.27.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares broke to $14.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) shares hit $16.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Monday morning, moving down 0.09%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.82 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit a yearly high of $8.88. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.49 with a daily change of up 0.75%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.75. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Monday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.68. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Monday morning, moving down 1.34%.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.39. The stock was up 5.93% for the day.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.77 on Monday, moving up 1.2%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares hit $11.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.81%.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) shares hit $23.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.43. The stock traded up 10.44% on the session.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.67 on Monday morning, moving up 2.5%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shares broke to $32.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) shares were up 4.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.00.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares were up 0.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.40.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.94. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • FIRST TRUST SENIOR (NYSE:FIV) shares were up 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.49.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.92 on Monday, moving up 1.44%.
  • EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares were up 57.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.15 for a change of up 57.84%.
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.17 with a daily change of up 1.27%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.86 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.30 Monday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Ur-Energy (AMEX:URG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.62 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.92%.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE:MGU) shares hit a yearly high of $24.09. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.14. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit $21.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.75. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.08. Shares traded up 0.67%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.71 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
  • Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.
  • Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) shares were down 8.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.50.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.57 on Monday, moving up 3.07%.
  • First Trust Energy Infra (NYSE:FIF) shares hit $13.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE:GRX) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.46.
  • Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) shares hit a yearly high of $15.65. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • RiverNorth/DoubleLine (NYSE:OPP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.74 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.00. The stock traded up 3.27% on the session.
  • Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) shares hit a yearly high of $33.75. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
  • Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • First Savings Financial (NASDAQ:FSFG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $74.72 with a daily change of up 1.51%.
  • MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.22%.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
  • inTest (AMEX:INTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.31 Monday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.85.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.40. Shares traded up 0.81%.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.70. Shares traded up 2.26%.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares broke to $5.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.93%.
  • Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:SZC) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.39 Monday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares were up 28.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.44.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.00. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Inc (NYSE:MIE) shares hit $3.98 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.56. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
  • High Income Securities (NYSE:PCF) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.84 on Monday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares hit a yearly high of $29.79. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares were up 13.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.63.
  • Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.93 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Mexico Equity and Income (NYSE:MXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.24. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

 

