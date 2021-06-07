Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 8 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TAL Education (NYSE:TAL).

(NYSE:TAL). The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX).

(AMEX:PLX). Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 50.15% to hit its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.67%.

(NYSE:TAL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.67%. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares set a new 52-week low of $72.08. The stock traded down 1.91%.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares set a new 52-week low of $72.08. The stock traded down 1.91%. Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.73. The stock was down 50.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NEOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.73. The stock was down 50.15% on the session. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares fell to $23.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:ALLO) shares fell to $23.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell to $3.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.12%.

(NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell to $3.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.12%. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Monday morning, moving down 2.95%.

(NYSE:COE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Monday morning, moving down 2.95%. Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.