Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 8 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Areas of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TAL Education (NYSE:TAL).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX).
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 50.15% to hit its new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.67%.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares set a new 52-week low of $72.08. The stock traded down 1.91%.
- Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.73. The stock was down 50.15% on the session.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares fell to $23.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell to $3.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.12%.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Monday morning, moving down 2.95%.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
