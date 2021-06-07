 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 8 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TAL Education (NYSE:TAL).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX).
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 50.15% to hit its new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 9.67%.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares set a new 52-week low of $72.08. The stock traded down 1.91%.
  • Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $44.73. The stock was down 50.15% on the session.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares fell to $23.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.28%.
  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell to $3.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.12%.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Monday morning, moving down 2.95%.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (ATHM + ALLO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2021
Autohome: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com