 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MICT Board Ratifies $60M Capitalization in 2 Tranches for Magpie's Stock Trading Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:
MICT Board Ratifies $60M Capitalization in 2 Tranches for Magpie's Stock Trading Platform
  • MICT Inc’s (NASDAQ: MICTboard approved a $60 million capital injection to its subsidiary, Magpie Securities.
  • Magpie developed and will operate MICT’s online stock trading platform from Hong Kong.
  • The first $30 million transfer will be in the form of equity capital. The second $30 million transfer will be by intercompany subordinated loan subject to regulatory approval.
  • The capital infusion will fund the trading business to support MICT’s growth plans and offer competitive margin and IPO funding to the customers.
  • MICT operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd and Micronet Ltd.
  • Price action: MICT shares traded higher by 1.82% at $2.38 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MICT)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
MICT Beats on Q1 Earnings
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Xeris Pharmaceuticals To Acquire Strongbridge Biopharma
Recap: MICT Q1 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com