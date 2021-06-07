 Skip to main content

MoSys Raises $13M Via Secondary Institutional Equity Offering at 21.5% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:25am   Comments
  • MoSys Inc (NASDAQ: MOSY) inked an agreement to sell 1.8 million shares $7.15 per share to raise $13 million in gross proceeds in an institutional offering.
  • The offer price signifies a 21.5% discount to the Friday closing price of $9.11.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • MoSys shares gained 466% in the last year.
  • Price action: MOSY shares traded lower by 20.5% at $7.24 in the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media

