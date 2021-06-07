MoSys Raises $13M Via Secondary Institutional Equity Offering at 21.5% Discount
- MoSys Inc (NASDAQ: MOSY) inked an agreement to sell 1.8 million shares $7.15 per share to raise $13 million in gross proceeds in an institutional offering.
- The offer price signifies a 21.5% discount to the Friday closing price of $9.11.
- The offering proceeds will be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- MoSys shares gained 466% in the last year.
- Price action: MOSY shares traded lower by 20.5% at $7.24 in the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech Media