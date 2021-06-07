 Skip to main content

Google Settles French Digital Advertising Antitrust Lawsuit for $267.5M Penalty
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 8:37am   Comments
  • The French competition watchdog has agreed to settle Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s antitrust lawsuit for allegedly influencing the digital advertising sector and self-preferencing between Google’s advertising-technology tools, for a penalty of 220 million euros ($267.48 million), the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • It marked the first decision on the online ad business’s complex algorithmic auction processes, Reuters reports based on France’s antitrust chief Isabelle de Silva. The penalty was reduced due to the settlement, Silva added.
  • The regulator also accepted Google’s proposed commitments, including convenient utilization of its online-ad tools.
  • Google’s advertising server, DoubleClick for Publishers, had allegedly offered an unfair advantage to the company’s online ad auction house, AdX, by providing rival bid details.
  • The authority also alleged AdX’s better interoperability options to DoubleClick for Publishers.
  • Google’s advertising-technology tools worked with competitors’ products, the company stated. However, it regularly updated its systems based on external feedback.
  • Price action: GOOG shares closed higher by 1.96% at $2,451.76 on Friday.

