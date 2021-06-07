 Skip to main content

Cognizant, Aker Solutions Expand Partnership to Boost IT Infra, Cleaner Energy Migration
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 7:51am   Comments
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) has extended collaboration with engineering company Aker Solutions ASA (OTC: AKRTF) to streamline its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development.
  • Aker Solutions assists organizations in unlocking energy from oil, gas, and offshore wind energy sources.
  • The arrangement will drive Aker Solutions' productivity and business scalability while reducing its IT operating costs.
  • Cognizant's DevOps approach will help the company to offer agile support and lower delivery times for new projects like oil field developments or wind turbines.
  • Cognizant will provide digital solutions and services under the five-year agreement.
  • Cognizant will also support the transformation and manage Aker Solutions' SAP enterprise system.
  • The arrangement will help Aker tap the growing demand for energy production, drive productivity, reduce operating costs and aid renewable energy transition.
  • Price action: CTSH shares closed higher by 0.99% at $71.5 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

