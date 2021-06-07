Cognizant, Aker Solutions Expand Partnership to Boost IT Infra, Cleaner Energy Migration
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) has extended collaboration with engineering company Aker Solutions ASA (OTC: AKRTF) to streamline its entire IT infrastructure, including its business technology network and application maintenance and development.
- Aker Solutions assists organizations in unlocking energy from oil, gas, and offshore wind energy sources.
- The arrangement will drive Aker Solutions' productivity and business scalability while reducing its IT operating costs.
- Cognizant's DevOps approach will help the company to offer agile support and lower delivery times for new projects like oil field developments or wind turbines.
- Cognizant will provide digital solutions and services under the five-year agreement.
- Cognizant will also support the transformation and manage Aker Solutions' SAP enterprise system.
- The arrangement will help Aker tap the growing demand for energy production, drive productivity, reduce operating costs and aid renewable energy transition.
- Price action: CTSH shares closed higher by 0.99% at $71.5 on Friday.
