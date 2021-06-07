BK Technologies Raises $11.1M Via Secondary Equity Sale at 9% Discount
- Communications equipment company BK Technologies Corp (NYSE: BKTI) priced 3.7 million shares at $3 per share to raise $11.1 million gross proceeds in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price signifies a 9.1% discount to the June 4 closing price of $3.3.
- The underwriters have 45 days to purchase additional shares up to 0.55 million.
- The offering proceeds will be primarily utilized for general corporate purposes, strategic investments, and potential acquisitions in complementary businesses.
- BK held $6.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: BKTI shares are down 6.06% at $3.10 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
