Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Announce Birth Of Daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced today the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. The couple welcomed the new arrival to the family on Friday, June 4, in Santa Barbara, California.

The baby girl is eighth in line to the British throne and is the younger sister to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple said in a statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

In lieu of gifts, the couple has requested those interested learn about or support nonprofit organizations working for women and girls such as Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED, or Myna Mahila Foundation, AP reports.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," the couple said in the statement.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

According to the report, Meghan Markle had a miscarriage in July 2020. A few months before the miscarriage, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing the British media's unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes.

They live in Montecito, an upscale area near Santa Barbara, California.

