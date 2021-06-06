5 Bestselling Garth Brooks Albums Of All Time

Garth Brook, the bestselling solo artist and one of the most well-known country music stars, is set to be honored at the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, June 6.

The event will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+, both units of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).

The Kennedy Center Honors can be compared to a knighthood in Great Britain or the French Legion of Honor, representing a similar top honor in the U.S.

Brooks released albums on Capital Records, a unit of Universal Music Group, which is owned by Vivendi SE (OTC: VIVHY). Universal Music Group is in talks with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE: PSTH) for an ownership stake and Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY) owns 20% of the company.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) secured an exclusive streaming deal with Brooks in 2016 for many of his songs.

Over his career, Brooks sold hundreds of millions of records and seven of his albums were certified Diamond by the RIAA, representing sales of 10 million or more.

Here is a look at the top-selling albums by Kennedy Center Honor recipient Garth Brooks.

No Fences: The second studio release from Brooks was released in 1990 and became his first No. 1 country album. The album sold more than 17 million copies and featured hits such as “The Thunder Rolls” and “Unanswered Prayers.”

The album’s “Friends in Low Places” was the ACM Single of the Year and is a staple at concerts by Brooks. The album is the 13th bestselling album and the second bestselling country album of all time.

Ropin’ the Wind: The 1991 studio release from Brooks was his first album to top both the country and regular album charts. The album featured singles “Rodeo,” “The River” and “Papa Loved Mama.”

Brooks also recorded a cover of Billy Joel’s “Shameless” for the album.

More than 14 million copies of the album have been sold and ranks 32nd on the top-selling albums of all-time chart.

Double Live: It depends on which chart you look at to see how many copies of Brooks’ “Double Live” were sold.

One ranking lists the album as the ninth bestselling album of all time with 21 million copies, while Wide Open Country ranks the album fifth for country albums with 10.5 million copies sold.

The live album is one of the bestselling live records of all time and a fan favorite for lovers of Brooks’ music.

Sevens: The 1997 release from Brooks was a No. 1 record that featured songs like “Two Pina Colados” and “Longneck Bottle.” The album also featured a duet with Brooks and his future wife Trisha Yearwood called “In Another’s Eyes,” which was a Grammy Award-winning single.

The album is the ninth best-selling country album of all time with more than 10 million sales.

Garth Brooks: The 1989 debut from Brooks featured singles “Much Too Young,” “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “The Dance.” The album sold over 10 million copies and is the 10th bestselling country album of all time. “The Dance” was the ACM Song of the Year.

(Photo: Garth Brooks performs at the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., March 4, 2020. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)