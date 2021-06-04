 Skip to main content

Google Migrates Parts Of YouTube to Cloud: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is migrating parts of its YouTube video service from the company’s internal data center infrastructure to the company’s cloud service, joining the likes of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), CNBC reports based on Google Cloud leader Thomas Kurian.
  • The move insinuates its potential market share expansion of the budding cloud-computing market and reduces reliance on advertisements. It will also help boost cloud revenue.
  • YouTube has over 2 billion monthly users. Google had acquired YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion.
  • In 2019 Amazon’s consumer business migrated from Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) database to Amazon Web Services (AWS) databases. Microsoft aimed to make its LinkedIn social network and Minecraft video game more dependent on its Azure public cloud.
  • The Google Workspace, the Waze navigation app, and the DeepMind artificial-intelligence research group depend on the Google cloud infrastructure.
  • Google Search and Other category generated almost 58% of the total revenue in Q1. Google’s cloud business produced 7% of total revenue but grew at a faster rate.
  • The cloud division has tapered Alphabet’s operating margin. On the contrary, AWS has become a key source of profit by becoming the largest cloud infrastructure provider revenue-wise for Amazon.
  • Google held 5% of the cloud infrastructure market in 2019, while Amazon had 45% and Microsoft had about 18%.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.85% at $2,449.19 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs cloud computingNews Tech Media

