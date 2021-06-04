 Skip to main content

Return On Capital Employed Overview: GameStop

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:48am   Comments
GameStop (NYSE:GME) showed a loss in earnings since Q3, totaling $18.80 million. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 111.21% to $2.12 billion during Q4. In Q3, GameStop brought in $1.00 billion in sales but lost $84.10 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in GameStop's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, GameStop posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows GameStop is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In GameStop's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

GameStop reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.34/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.35/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCE RedditNews

