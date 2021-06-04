 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021
Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 216 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the biggest gainer, trading up 49.4% to reach its 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $701.89.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 0.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $182.34 for a change of up 0.91%.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.48. Shares traded up 1.3%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.18 Friday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $143.53 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.17. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares broke to $76.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares broke to $246.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $165.73 on Friday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares set a new yearly high of $391.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $458.88. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $230.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.18%.
  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $63.88. Shares traded down 1.04%.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares hit $122.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.09%.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $196.06 Friday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares hit $202.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.71%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares broke to $43.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock set a new 52-week high of $168.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) shares hit $23.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares were up 0.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.99 for a change of up 0.98%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.45 on Friday, moving up 1.28%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
  • Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.15 Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $226.00 with a daily change of up 4.31%.
  • TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.29 Friday. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) shares hit a yearly high of $36.87. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $291.00 on Friday, moving up 0.19%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were up 0.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.47.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $222.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.60 on Friday morning, moving up 1.14%.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.88.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares hit $90.88 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit a yearly high of $68.98. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $123.56 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit $102.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
  • TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $668.03 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $64.52 with a daily change of up 2.21%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $211.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares were up 0.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.82.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares hit a yearly high of $276.89. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.99.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.23. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.59 on Friday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) shares were up 0.34% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $184.71.
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares set a new yearly high of $348.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • International Paper (NYSE:IP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.27 on Friday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.19 Friday. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares were up 0.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $111.00.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) shares were up 0.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $88.15 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares were up 1.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.78.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $154.80. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock set a new 52-week high of $309.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.3%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.18. The stock traded down 0.58% on the session.
  • Heico (NYSE:HEI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.18 on Friday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.37. Shares traded up 2.02%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) shares were up 0.57% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.22.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.72 for a change of down 0.2%.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.91 on Friday, moving up 2.45%.
  • Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares set a new yearly high of $60.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Natura &Co Holding (NYSE:NTCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $21.13 with a daily change of up 1.29%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares set a new yearly high of $183.82 this morning. The stock was up 10.11% on the session.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $106.47 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) shares were up 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $73.19.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $204.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares were down 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.20.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.23%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares hit $41.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares were up 10.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.03 for a change of up 10.85%.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.
  • UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.95 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.49.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.71. Shares traded up 4.42%.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a yearly high of $25.50. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.33 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares broke to $31.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.57. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $165.96. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.69 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.14. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.57 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit a yearly high of $53.16. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.82 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
  • Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.23. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.47.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were up 0.65% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.23 for a change of up 0.65%.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.92. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $438.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares hit $32.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.89 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.70 Friday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $7.49 with a daily change of up 6.21%.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares hit a yearly high of $20.29. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.86. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.15. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares broke to $22.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.86 Friday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.13 on Friday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares set a new yearly high of $17.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) shares set a new yearly high of $16.49 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares hit $13.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) shares were up 0.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.52.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares hit $38.43 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.37%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE:HYT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.17 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
  • Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) shares were down 0.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.59 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares were down 1.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.85.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.83. Shares traded up 3.98%.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.30 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $40.59. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares were up 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.99 for a change of up 0.6%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to $28.64 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.74. The stock traded down 0.69% on the session.
  • Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $5.67 with a daily change of up 1.08%.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.22. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares were up 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.82 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares hit $73.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPC) shares broke to $9.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.75 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $46.47 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 4.54% for the day.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.97. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) shares set a new yearly high of $23.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares hit $31.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.65%.
  • Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.13. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares were up 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.94.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares were up 0.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.90 for a change of up 0.1%.
  • John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.4%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.13%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.16%.
  • Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.88. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares broke to $11.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.92. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares were up 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.57.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.48 on Friday, moving up 0.73%.
  • Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.04.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.37 on Friday, moving up 0.42%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.66. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.21. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.74 Friday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.
  • India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares hit $22.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.9%.
  • Western Asset Managed (NYSE:MMU) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.61.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares were up 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.03.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.71. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares were up 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.05 for a change of up 1.3%.
  • Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $40.90. Shares traded up 4.45%.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.58 on Friday, moving down 0.61%.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.86 on Friday, moving up 4.62%.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.50 Friday. The stock was up 6.04% for the day.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares were up 0.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.69 for a change of up 0.08%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were up 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.71.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.51. The stock traded up 4.81% on the session.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.87. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares were up 1.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.76.
  • Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.28 Friday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
  • Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.64.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.63%.
  • comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.54 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.33. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares were up 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.50 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.62 Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.42 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.26 on Friday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX:NML) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.03.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares hit a yearly high of $10.71. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • Wells Fargo Global (NYSE:EOD) shares hit a yearly high of $5.84. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.66 on Friday, moving up 9.25%.
  • Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) shares were up 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.57 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) shares were up 0.46% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.09 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares hit $14.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 4.61%.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) shares were up 5.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.46.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.22 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.85. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares were up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.24.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares were up 1.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.45.
  • MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.78 on Friday, moving down 0.16%.
  • Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares set a new yearly high of $8.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares broke to $14.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.
  • John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.03 with a daily change of up 0.01%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.58.
  • Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.09. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.09 with a daily change of down 1.6%.
  • Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) shares hit a yearly high of $16.34. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
  • StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.38. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares broke to $20.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.52%.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares set a new yearly high of $3.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Special Opportunities (NYSE:SPE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.61 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX:ERH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.25. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.90.
  • Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) shares set a new yearly high of $11.52 this morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • Invesco High Income Trust (NYSE:VLT) shares broke to $14.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.86 with a daily change of up 49.4%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.79. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares broke to $13.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.26%.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 13.89%.
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares broke to $6.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.92%.

 

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

 

