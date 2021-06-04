Citigroup, AT&T Extend Credit Card Partnership
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) announced a multi-year renewal to extend their consumer co-brand credit card portfolio in the U.S.
- The agreement will continue to provide co-brand credit card products like the AT&T Access Card, to drive enhanced customer engagement and loyalty and explore additional consumer offerings.
- Price action: T shares traded lower by 0.03% at $29.23 during the market session on the last check Friday.
