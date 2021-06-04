 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taiwan Chip Packager to Stop Production for 48 Hours Due to Pandemic Resurgence: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Taiwan Chip Packager to Stop Production for 48 Hours Due to Pandemic Resurgence: Reuters
  • Taiwanese chip packager, King Yuan Electronics, will stop production for two days from today after several employees contracted COVID-19 amid rising cases in the global chip hub, Reuters reports.
  • The rising cases have triggered concerns about the worsening of the semiconductor chip crisis that has hampered global industry ranging from auto to electronics.
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) feature amongst King Yuan’s essential customers.
  • The halt is estimated to affect 4% - 6% of its June output and up to 6% of its June revenue. King Yuan saw no significant business impact in 2021.
  • Sixty-seven employees, mainly from the Philippines and working at a King Yuan factory in the Miaoli city, tested positive.
  • Taiwan reported 472 new domestic COVID-19 cases today, down from the 583 domestic infections reported on Thursday.
  • Taiwan reported 10,446 cases since the pandemic began, including 187 deaths.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 2.17% at $57.46 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + SSNLF)

Huawei Launches Harmony OS to Take On Google's Android: WSJ
Nvidia CEO Optimistic Over Regulatory Support for Arm Acquisition: Bloomberg
TSM Initiates Construction Of $12B Arizona Chip Factory
Apple Has Added More Suppliers In China Than Anywhere Else, Sidelining Political Concerns: SCMP
LinkedIn-Backed Confluent Files To Go Public: What You Need To Know
Semiconductor Chip Crisis Continues to Stimulate Chipmakers' Revenue: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Reuters semiconductorsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com