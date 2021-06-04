Taiwan Chip Packager to Stop Production for 48 Hours Due to Pandemic Resurgence: Reuters
- Taiwanese chip packager, King Yuan Electronics, will stop production for two days from today after several employees contracted COVID-19 amid rising cases in the global chip hub, Reuters reports.
- The rising cases have triggered concerns about the worsening of the semiconductor chip crisis that has hampered global industry ranging from auto to electronics.
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) feature amongst King Yuan’s essential customers.
- The halt is estimated to affect 4% - 6% of its June output and up to 6% of its June revenue. King Yuan saw no significant business impact in 2021.
- Sixty-seven employees, mainly from the Philippines and working at a King Yuan factory in the Miaoli city, tested positive.
- Taiwan reported 472 new domestic COVID-19 cases today, down from the 583 domestic infections reported on Thursday.
- Taiwan reported 10,446 cases since the pandemic began, including 187 deaths.
- Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 2.17% at $57.46 during the market session on the last check Friday.
