24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 37.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results from a PROMISE study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days. The Eversense CGM is a continuous glucose monitoring device.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 25.3% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Thursday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 22.9% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) rose 15.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 15% to $14.99 in pre-market trading. Coherus and Junshi Bio disclosed that toripalimab in combo with chemo met primary endpoint as the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 11.4% to $41.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance .
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares rose 11.4% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. The company reported NB Alternatives GP Holdings bought 1,268,115 shares at an average price of $2.86.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 10.6% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Hearing Baird initiated coverage with Outperform rating and a $5 price target.
- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) rose 10.4% to $0.6350 in pre-market trading. Synthetic Biologics recently regained compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 10.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Idera Pharma’s Form 4 filing from the company Director, Michael Dougherty, showed the purchase of 85,000 shares of common stock.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 10.1% to $6.19 in pre-market trading as traders circulated Zacks article titled 'KNDI: New Product Initiatives Portend Well For Accelerating Momentum.'
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 7.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. SuperCom recently reported Q1 results.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) shares rose 6.8% to $35.05 in pre-market trading. Viant Technology, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) rose 6.5% to $76.20 in pre-market trading. Envestnet will replace TCF Financial Corp in the S&P MidCap 400 effective Wednesday, June 9.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 6.1% to $9.67 in pre-market trading. Clean Energy Fuels shares gained 12% on Thursday amid rumors Craig-Hallum mentioned natural gas as a low-risk decarbonization path for fleets and mentioned the company as a 'partner of choice.'
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 5.7% to $188.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 guidance.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 5.3% to $205.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 3.3% to $280.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued upbeat FY22 guidance.
Losers
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) fell 13.7% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.8% to $47.86 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18% on Thursday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 6.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 5.8% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. BriaCell Therapeutics recently reported private placement of 5.17 million units at $5.26 per unit.
- Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares fell 4.1% to $38.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q2 EPS guidance.
- Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO) fell 3.6% to $17.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak EPS guidance.
