 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) rose 37.1% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results from a PROMISE study evaluating its Eversense CGM System for up to 180 days. The Eversense CGM is a continuous glucose monitoring device.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 25.3% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Thursday.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 22.9% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) rose 15.5% to $7.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares rose 15% to $14.99 in pre-market trading. Coherus and Junshi Bio disclosed that toripalimab in combo with chemo met primary endpoint as the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) rose 11.4% to $41.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance .
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares rose 11.4% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. The company reported NB Alternatives GP Holdings bought 1,268,115 shares at an average price of $2.86.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 10.6% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Hearing Baird initiated coverage with Outperform rating and a $5 price target.
  • Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE: SYN) rose 10.4% to $0.6350 in pre-market trading. Synthetic Biologics recently regained compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 10.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Idera Pharma’s Form 4 filing from the company Director, Michael Dougherty, showed the purchase of 85,000 shares of common stock.
  • Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 10.1% to $6.19 in pre-market trading as traders circulated Zacks article titled 'KNDI: New Product Initiatives Portend Well For Accelerating Momentum.'
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) rose 7.7% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. SuperCom recently reported Q1 results.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) shares rose 6.8% to $35.05 in pre-market trading. Viant Technology, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) rose 6.5% to $76.20 in pre-market trading. Envestnet will replace TCF Financial Corp in the S&P MidCap 400 effective Wednesday, June 9.
  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 6.1% to $9.67 in pre-market trading. Clean Energy Fuels shares gained 12% on Thursday amid rumors Craig-Hallum mentioned natural gas as a low-risk decarbonization path for fleets and mentioned the company as a 'partner of choice.'
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) rose 5.7% to $188.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong Q2 guidance.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 5.3% to $205.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued strong sales guidance.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 3.3% to $280.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued upbeat FY22 guidance.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) fell 13.7% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 6.8% to $47.86 in pre-market trading after tumbling 18% on Thursday.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 6.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 5.8% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. BriaCell Therapeutics recently reported private placement of 5.17 million units at $5.26 per unit.
  • Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) shares fell 4.1% to $38.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q2 EPS guidance.
  • Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ: SUMO) fell 3.6% to $17.99 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak EPS guidance.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + ABUS)

AMC CEO On Social Media Says Equity Sale 'Strengthens' Company, Faces Emotional Apes
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
AMC CEO Appeals To Shareholders To Approve Plan For Issuing 25M Shares: 'Arm Us With The Tool...To Go Find Value-Creating Opportunities'
With AMC Stock Tanking, WallStreetBets Top Posts Center Around BlackBerry: Who's Saying What
AMC Playing The 'Game' Lot Better Than GameStop, Says NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran
AMC, Cinemark, Marcus, Imax: How Do The Cash Balances Of Top Movie Theater Chains Compare?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com